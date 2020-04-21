🔊 Listen to this

The state is working on offering additional options for those wishing to register to be tested for the COVID-19 virus at the Mohegan Sun Arena testing site.

Currently, those wishing to be tested at the site must register online at the Department of Health’s website, leaving those without internet access in a quandary.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said at the state’s daily COVID-19 press briefing that that is unacceptable and the state is working on setting up a phone number for people who cannot register online.

“We were not satisfied with the answer that you had to use the internet,” Levine said. “And so working with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency … We are working with them at the DOH with finding another way people can register by phone, and we hope the have more information later this week.

“We are going to work to make sure that people without the internet can still register.”

In the meantime, Levine said those wishing to register now that don’t have internet access can have a friend or relative register for them.

Forty-nine symptomatic first responders and health care workers were tested at the site on Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily to test those who are symptomatic and either over 65, a first responder or health care worker.

Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri said area residents who meet those conditions could access the Luzerne County Courthouse’s free wifi in the courthouse’s parking lot and register from there.

By Joe Soprano jsoprano@timesleader.com