DALLAS — The Dallas Foundation for Excellence in Education, Inc., is embarking on its 2020 Annual Fund Campaign to raise funds to support initiatives and projects in the Dallas School District by way of scholarships, improved facilities/equipment and support of numerous educational, athletic and extracurricular activities.

The Dallas Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit foundation that was formed in 2011 by a group of parents of Dallas School District students who wanted to make the student experience at Dallas the best it can be. Over the past nine years, the Dallas Foundation has funded over $300,000 of various projects and initiatives benefiting students of the district.

These projects and initiatives have benefited approximately 65 classrooms at high school, middle school and elementary school. A partial list of the projects and initiatives funded by the foundation includes an Apple iPad lab for the middle school; Promethean Boards for 27 elementary school classrooms; over 50 notebook computers for the high school and middle school classrooms; a digital electronic message board for the district; over 50 iPads for elementary school classrooms; a digital keyboard for the middle school music department; annual scholarships for graduating seniors; and financial support to clubs, events and programs in all schools.

You can make a financial contribution to the Annual Fund Campaign by sending a donation payable to The Dallas Foundation, P.O. Box 563, Dallas, PA 18612, or visiting the group’s website, www.ourdallasfoundation.org, to donate with a credit card through PayPal.

The Dallas Foundation’s Board of Directors is comprised of President Frank Lombardo, Vice president Joe Nocito, Treasurer Bonnie Mannello, Secretary Kelly Bryk, as well as Amanda Franeck, Gary Peters and Vic Spaciano.

