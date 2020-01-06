New books added to shelves of Back Mountain Memorial Library

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road announces the addition of the following books to its collection for January 2020:
EXPRESS
“Finding Christmas” by Karen Schaler
FICTION
“The Sun Sister: Electra’s Story” by Lucinda Riley
“All Out War” by Sean Parnell
“The Sisters of Summit Avenue” by Lynn Cullen
“A Tall History of Sugar” by Curdella Forbes
“Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel
NONFICTION
“Cozy White Cottage” by Liz Marie Galvan
“Living Off the Grid” by Gary Collins
“Fodor’s 2020 Essential Italy”
“New York City 2020”
“Hudson Valley and the Catskills” by Nikki Goth Itoi
“Salt and Time: Recipes from a Russian Kitchen” by Alissa Timoshkina
“Traveling with Service Animals” by Henry Kisor
“Vicksburg: Grant’s Campaign that Broke the Confederacy” by Donald L. Miller
“The Rule” by Larry Hite
“The Hermit King: The Dangerous Game of Kim Jong Un” by Chung Min Lee
“The City Game” by Matthew Goodman
“The History of Philosophy” by A.C. Grayling
“Dreams of El Dorado: A History of the American West” by H.W. Brands
“Rick Steves Ireland 2020”
“Rick Steves Paris 2020”
“Rick Steves London 2020”
“Rick Steves Germany 2020”
MYSTERY
“Coached to Death” by Victoria Laurie
“Murder by an Aristocrat” by Mignon G. Eberhart
“Night Train to Murder” by Simon Green
BIOGRAPHY
“The Contender: The Story of Marlon Brando” by William J. Mann
“The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir” by Samantha Power
LARGE PRINT
FICTION
“A Christmas Gathering” by Anne Perry
“True Believer” by Jack Carr
“Booking the Crook” by Laurie Cass
“The Gryphon Heist” by James R. Hannibal
BOOKS ON CD
“Genesis” by Robin Cook
“Let Justice Descend” by Lisa Black
“Beating about the Bush” by M.C. Beaton
“Contraband” by Stuart Woods
“Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber
YOUNG ADULT
“Crying Laughing” by Lance Rubin
“Every Stolen Breath” by Kimberly Gabriel
“Rebel Voices” by Louise Kay Stewart
“Loki: Where Mischief Lies” by Mackenzi Lee
“The Queen of Nothing” by Holly Black