Surprise: Lake Silkworth Fire Company honors Don Kivler

Fred Adams | Times Leader Don Kivler sports a sticker on his sweater reading “I’m not 90. I’m 18 with 72 Years Experience.” - Fred Adams | Times Leader Don Kivler blows out the candle on his birthday cake. - Fred Adams | Times Leader Don Kivler stands at the head table as he is welcomed by more than 70 people who attended a surprise 90th birthday party for him at the Lake Silkworth Volunteer Fire Company Fire Hall in Lehman Township on Saturday. - Fred Adams | Times Leader Don Kivler is greeted by Jerry Walker, fire chief of the Lake Silkworth Volunteer Fire Department, as he enters the the company’s fire hall for his 90th birthday party Saturday in Lehman Township. - -

LEHMAN TWP. – Standing in the doorway of the Lake Silkworth Volunteer Fire Department, Don Kivler needed a moment to take in what was happening before his eyes.

Roughly 70 family members, friends, coworkers and community members stood before him, celebrating his life and many achievements Saturday in honor of his 90th birthday.

The surprise celebration was organized by several family and fire department members.

Kivler is the president of the fire department and captain of the fire police. He also plays a role in several other area groups and organizations. He officially turned 90 on Jan. 14, according to Lake Silkworth Fire Chief Jerry Walker.

“Fifty-three years in the fire service, and this man is still active. He will still respond to calls,” Walker said as he prepared for the event.

While several volunteers completed some final touches to decor, Bill Lathrop took his seat next to a podium as he awaited Kivler’s arrival. The 2nd assistant chief said he’s worked alongside Kivler for the past 42 years, adding that the longtime volunteer may be best known for his ability to organize.

“Don is very meticulous with paperwork and things like that,” he said. “If you’ve got a question, he’ll get you the answer. He knows where he has it filed.”

As guests signed a card that read “You are 18 with 72 years experience”and admired a large sheet cake that was decorated with a miniature fire truck and ambulance, a warning was given that the guest of honor was on his way. Soon after, the crowd was given the signal to be silent, as Kivler was making his way to the room.

Under the impression that he was heading to a small dinner and just making a pit stop at the station to fix a heating problem, Kivler stood in disbelief as the lights turned on and the crowd shouted their surprise birthday greetings.

“I appreciate it because I know all these people here,” he said of the event after taking his seat of honor. “I never anticipated this, believe me.”

Also in attendance at the event were state Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, and Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, who presented Kivler with citations honoring his longtime commitment to the community at large.

“It’s remarkable he’s still doing calls, still involved in a leadership role. If you calculate the number of years and put a price tag on it … it’s priceless,” Baker said.

For Christopher Lathrop, it’s Kivler’s longtime volunteerism that he most admires and would like to see replicated in others. The son of Bill Lathrop, Christopher said he grew up in the fire station and has always respected Kivler for his various roles.

“Anything that happens at this Lake, Don has or has had his hand in it,” he explained. “He gave so much to this department and this community. That kind of volunteerism isn’t around anymore. I mean, he’s dedicated over half his life to our little town, and you just don’t see that anymore.”

By Marcella Kester For Times Leader

Reach The Tmies Leader newsroom at 570-829-7242 or on Twitter @TLnews.

