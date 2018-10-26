Chewy.com hiring another 200 at Hanover Township site

File photo Chewy.com Vice President of Human Resource Operations Gregg Walsh conducts a tour of the company’s Hanover Township center in 2017. The company is hiring 200 more employees, which will bring its staff count to 1,600. -

HANOVER TWP. — Online pet-supply retailer Chewy.com is hiring 200 more employees, which will bring its local staff count to 1,600, the company has announced.

The new positions are not seasonal, said Gregg Walsh, the company’s vice president of human resource operations.

“A lot of companies this time of year are hiring temporary workers. These are full-time permanent positions with benefits,” Walsh said.

The company is seeking warehouse workers, material handlers, fulfillment specialists and forklift operators. Hourly wages are up to $14 an hour plus sign-on bonuses and overtime, said Kari Van Treuren, a company communications/PR specialist.

Positions are available on all three shifts.

Chewy.com opened the new 800,000-square-foot fulfillment center in the Hanover Industrial Park in June 2017. It quickly grew to around 700 workers and was up to 1,000 by January 2018.

Company officials expected to continue growing the site’s capacity, Walsh said.

“It’s exciting to see how quickly that has happened and the need for the additional 200 positions. It’s great for our customers, Chewy and the folks who live in the area,” he said.

He predicts further future employment expansion at the Hanover facility but couldn’t set a number.

“I don’t know the finite point,” he said.

The spot was selected for its proximity to an increasing customer base in the Northeast and East Coast and strong labor market, with a mission to deliver orders within a day or two, Walsh said.

When interviewing applicants, company representatives are stressing Chewy.com is a “very fast-growing company,” Walsh said.

“With that growth is a lot of opportunity. We have a track record of people moving into leadership roles and support areas like IT and maintenance.”

A recruitment team is available at the center, located at 600 New Commerce Blvd., six days a week through October and November to accept applications and answer questions. The hours: Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Applications also may be submitted online at www.chewy.com/jobs.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

