New Division Street Bridge will be constructed in Hanover Township and Wilkes-Barre, Pedri announces

A new Division Street Bridge will be constructed over Solomon Creek in Hanover Township and Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri announced Friday morning at the site where the span once stood.

The old bridge was demolished in 2014 after partially collapsing into the creek. Residents of that neighborhood have said loss of the bridge has led to bottlenecks and hazardous driving by motorists cutting through side streets to escape congestion.

The $1.675 million in bridge replacement funding is part of the second batch of $15 million in municipal infrastructure awards from a county community development business loan fund that is no longer in high demand.

Pedri recently announced the first round of $5.8 million infrastructure awards in the Hazleton area and said two more will be presented in the near future.

Friday’s announcement covered $4.65 million in projects. In addition to the Division Street Bridge, the following will be funded:

• $400,000, rehabilitation of the Oxford Street Bridge, which also crosses Solomon Creek in Hanover Township.

• $278,704 to pave Division Street.

• $135,741 to build an ADA-accessible playground at 104 Lee Park Ave. in Hanover Township — a site that once held a fire station that has been demolished.

• $400,000 for flood drain improvements in Ashley.

• $1.398 million for new sidewalks and curbing on Main Street in the Glen Lyon section of Newport Township.

• $366,100 for Plymouth street improvements

Pedri reminded the federal funding he was allocating cannot be used for county general fund operating expenses. County administrators opted to provide grants because the federal government does not want large pools of community development office funds sitting unused in the bank.

By Jennifer Learn-Andes jandes@timesleader.com

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

