Nicole Cavanaugh wins Weinberg Memorial Library Research Award

Submitted photo From left, are Donna Witek, information literacy coordinator at The University of Scranton; Brian Conniff, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at The University of Scranton; Nicole Cavanaugh, recipient of the 2018 Bonnie W. Oldham Library Research Prize in the Undergraduate Foundational Category; and Charles Kratz, dean of the library and information fluency at The University of Scranton. -

SCRANTON — Nicole Cavanaugh, of Dallas, received The University of Scranton’s Weinberg Memorial Library 2018 Bonnie W. Oldham Library Research prize in the Undergraduate Foundational Category.

The award was presented by Charles E. Kratz, dean of the library and information fluency at The University of Scranton.

The Weinberg Memorial Library at the university started the award in 2011 to recognize excellence in research projects that show evidence of significant knowledge of the methods of research and the information gathering process, and use of library resources, tools and services. In 2017, the award was named after Professor Emerita Bonnie W. Oldham, the recognition’s founder.

Cavanaugh, a first-year accounting major, won in the Undergraduate Foundational Category for projects completed at the 100-level, submitted to the competition her paper “There’s No Gain in the Globalization Game,” as part of a composition course taught by Dawn D’Aries Zera, adjunct professor of English and theatre.

Cavanaugh tapped into The Weinberg Memorial Library’s Research Services.

She learned about the abundance of information available to students by visiting the Research Services desk and consulting with the faculty librarian.

“A few clicks from the university homepage and I was connected to thousands of media sources, books, magazines, articles, journals and more,” Cavanaugh stated in her application essay.

Also, she reported on the importance of organizing the information she found into the main points of her paper’s outline through the combined use of a research log, the citation generators in the library’s databases and folders on her computer.