Daddow-Isaacs American Legion Post 672 salutes veterans with a Memorial Day Ceremony

DALLAS — The Dallas High School Marching Band filled the air with patriotic tunes during the Daddow-Isaacs American Legion Post 672’s Memorial Day Ceremony at Chapel Lawn Memorial Park May 28.

The event takes the place of the annual Dallas Memorial Day parade, which was canceled due to the construction of the roundabout, according to Daddow-Isaacs American Legion Post 672 1st Vice Commander John M. Emil Sr.

The Memorial Day Ceremony featured a variety of speakers, including Nicole Guest, a District 12 Veterans Affair representative; state Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township; state Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake; and the Rev. William Lewis, a former minister of the Dallas United Methodist Church.

Also, Daddow-Isaacs American Legion Post 672 Chaplin John Kelley placed a Memorial Wreath to honor all deceased veterans.

Emil Sr. hopes the Post can resume the annual Memorial Day Parade in 2019.

The parade route started at the American Legion, located at 730 Memorial Hwy. in Dallas, and headed to the center of Dallas, the current site of the roundabout construction. The roundabout construction involves the intersection of Route 415 and Machell Avenue, Main, Lake and Church streets in Dallas Borough.

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com

