There’s lots happening in the Back Mountain

Ham dinner supports mission trip

TRUCKSVILLE — A Ham Dinner for Missions will be held Saturday, June 2 at the Educational Facility of the Trucksville United Methodist Church, 40 Knob Hill Road.

The menu includes ham, scalloped potatoes, corn, baked beans, rolls, dessert, and beverages. Eat-in from 5 to 7 p.m. Takeouts start at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are $9 and reservations are required by calling 570-696-3897 between 9 am. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All proceeds benefit TUMC’s October mission trip To GYTTE: An Integrated Development Program in Tlancualpican, Mexico.

Nature Camp

KINGSTON TWP. —Registration is being accepted for a Nature Camp for children ages 4 to 15 at Frances Slocum State Park.

The camp will starti at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 2 at the Patrick Solano Environmental Education Building.

A cost of $25 per child and payable by cash or check at registration. Camp description and dates are posted on the park calendar website http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/frances_slocum_state_park.

Book Signing

DALLAS — Author Karen Yarrish will read her new children’s book “Springtime Birds in My Backyard” at 11 a.m. June 2 at Wild Birds Unlimited store, Dallas Shopping Center, Route 309.

The story introduces children to Jennifer, her brother, Peter, and their “Mama” as they experience the many birds that visit their backyard each spring. Get to know the bird’s magnificent colors and their calls, like the Black-capped Chickadee as he sings his name, “Chick-a-dee-dee-dee”!

Yarrish, a professor at King’s College, will be available to answer questions and sign copies of her book.

LL Class of ‘78 Reunion meeting

LEHMAN TWP. — Lake-Lehman Class of 1978 will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 6 at Grotto, Harveys Lake, to play for its 40th anniversary reunion.

Classmates are asked to send their mailing address, email address and phone number to llhs1978@comcast.net