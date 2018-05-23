Back Mountain residents in the news

Klein -

Spera earns degree

EAST STROUDSBURG — Jennifer Spera, Harveys Lake, receive da Bachelor of Arts in Communication from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.

Shaver inducted into honor society

SCRANTON — Peter Shaver, of Shavertown, was among The University of Scranton students inducted into Alpha Epsilon Alpha, the honor society for communication students. Shaver was also inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the national honor society for communication majors.

Sohns named to honors list

MADISON, NJ — Margaret Sohns, Tunkhannock, was named to the honors list for the spring 2017 semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus.

Appleby commissioned

CHARLESTON, SC — Zachary Appleby, of Tunkhannock, is one of more than 100 Army officers commissioned in The Citadel Class of 2018.

Fromel receives prize

ALLENTOWN — Michele Fromel, of Dallas, received The American Chemical Society Prize at Muhlenberg Cellege’s annual Honors Convocation on April 29.

Five present projects at Wilkes

WILKES-BARRE — Five Back Mountain residents who are Wilkes University electrical and mechanical engineering majors presented their senior projects and demonstrated them at an event April 28.

Presenting were:

Justin Jones, of Dallas, “Hoplon Body Armor”

Patrick Serino, of Shavertown, “Electronic – Vertical Take-Off Landing System”

Tyler Kukosky, of Sweet Valley, “PEI Power Landfill Gas Process Improvement”

Patrick Gelso, of Dallas, “PEI Power Landfill Gas Process Improvement”

Matthew Miller, of Shavertown, “PEI Power Landfill Gas Process Improvement”

Local residents inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

BLOOMSBURG — Timothy Mackiw and Erin Smith, both of Tunkhannock, were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Marketing Honor Society inductees

SCRANTON — Katie Conrad, of Dallas, and Aum Raghuvanshi, of Shavertown, were among 25 University of Scranton students inducted into Mu Kappa Tao, the national honor society for marketing.

Conrad is a junior pursuing a operations and information management degree while Raghuvanshi is a senior pursuing a marketing degree.

Klein passes travel agent test

DALLAS — Roberta Day Klein, owner of Gifts from Above Inspirational Travel, 3130 Memorial Highway, Suite 100-102, recently passed the Travel Agent Proficiency Test.

The standardized test measures the knowledge and skills of travel agent professionals and serves as the first step toward occupational professionalism.

Jacobs named ambassador

ANNVILLE, PA — Kelly Jacobs, of Dallas, is one of 49 Lebanon Valley College graduates recognized as Green Dot ambassadors during the College’s 149th Commencement on Saturday, May 12. Jacobs, a graduate of Dallas Senior High School, received a bachelor of arts in economics at The Valley.

Stemrich inducted into honor society

SCRANTON — Raymond Stemrich, of Sweet Valley, was among the over 60 University of Scranton students inducted into Alpha Sigma Nu, the national Jesuit honor society.

Stemrich is a graduate student at the Jesuit university.

Boland inducted into honor society

SCRANTON — Michael Boland, of Dallas, was among the 54 University of Scranton students inducted into Upsilon Phi Delta, the national honor society for graduate and undergraduate students in healthcare administration programs.

Boland is a senior pursuing a Health Administration degree at the Jesuit university.

Austin receives award

SCRANTON — Brittany Austin, of Harveys Lake, received an Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology award during the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) annual end-of the year awards ceremony.

Austin will now pursue a residency in Obstetrics-Gynecology at Medical University of South Carolina.

Michael receives Wilkes award

WILKES-BARRE — Erin Michael, of Dallas, received the e-Mentor, Graduating Seniors Recognition presented by the Wilkes University Office of Student Development.

Conrad organizes NASCAR Day

SCRANTON — Katie Conrad, of Dallas, was among the members of The University of Scranton’s Marketing Society who organized NASCAR Day on campus in the spring semester. The event featured 17-year-old driver Todd Gilliland, who is among the nine-member Class of 2017-18 up-and-coming drivers featured in NASCAR NEXT. The event included meeting with communication students for a discussion about social media and sports and a timed “tire change pit drill” for students, faculty and staff at the base of the commons on campus.

Locals graduate from York College of Pennsylvania

YORK — Mari Taggart, of Wyoming, and Amy Williams, of Sweet Valley, earned degrees at the York college of Pennsylvania commencement on May 12.

Taggart graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality Management.

Williams graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations.

Over 700 students earned degrees at the York College of Pennsylvania spring commencement.

Locals named to York College of Pennsylvania’s dean list

YORK — Lacy Lawson, Mari Taggart and Amy Williams were among 1,400 students named to the dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania. \\

Lawson, Sweet Valley, is a senior majoring in Early Elementary Education.

Taggart, Wyoming, is a senior majoring in Hospitality Management.

Williams, Sweet Valley, is a senior majoring in International Relations.

Locals graduate from Gettysburg College

GETTYSBURG, PA — Nora Tidey and Eric Yurko, both of Dallas, were among 608 students who graduated from Gettysburg College May 20.

Perez earns accounting award

DALLAS TWP. — Sara Perez, of Harveys Lake, earned the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants Award for excellence in accounting studies from Misericordia University at the annual Honors and Awards Ceremony in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall.

Ostrowsky and Augustine honored

DALLAS TWP. —Noah Ostrowsky, of Tunkhannock, and Giovana Augustine, of Shavertown, had their academic accomplishments recognized at Misericordia University’s annual Honors and Awards Ceremony in May.

Ostrowsky received the Dr. Louis Maganzin Award, which is presented to a student who has excelled in student teaching in a secondary education.

Augustine was awarded the Sister Pat McCann, RSM, Ed.D., Award. It is given to an education student who exemplifies the charism of Service in the spirit of Catherine McAuley, the founder of the Religious Sisters of Mercy.

Locals named to Bucknell University’s dean’s list

LEWISBURG — Amber Habib, of Harveys Lake, Patrick Newhart, of DAllas, and Bradley Sedor, of Shavertown, have been named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University for the spring semester of the 2017-18 academic year. They are all members of the Class of 2018.

Locals earn Lackawanna College degrees

SCRANTON — Aaron P. Yurko, of Dallas, and Katelyn Janine Kelleher, of Harveys Lake, were among Lackawanna College’s graduates.

Yurko earned an associate degree in Science Business Administration.

Kelleher earned an associate degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography.

King named to Mansfield University President’s List

MANSFIELD, PA — Cameron King, of Tunkhannock, was named to the spring 2018 President’s List at Mansfield University.

Cudo earns degree from DeSale University

CENTER VALLEY, PA — Erik J. Cudo, of Wyoming, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from DeSale University May 19.

Seven named to dean’s list

MANSFIELD — Seven Back Mountain students were among the 327 named to the Mansfield University dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester. They are Sean Andres, Adryana Appleby, Jacklyn Appleby, all of Tunkhannock; Sara Mirra, Griffin Stone, both of Dallas; Sequoia Saxe, Shavertown; and Nicole Morgan, Wyoming.

Wilkes honors local graduates

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University recognized over 60 graduating seniors at the annual academic awards ceremony on May 18, including the following Back Mountain students.

Gabrielle Spagnuolo,Wyoming, received the Outstanding Graduate in Neuroscience Award by the Behavioral & Social Sciences Department.

Rhyle Stull, Dallas, earned the Academic Achievement Award – MBA by the Master of Business Administration Department.

Matthew Miller, Shavertown, received the Dr. Umid R. Nejib Award for Outstanding Achievement in Electrical Engineering by the Electrical Engineering & Physics Department.

Erin Michael, Dallas, earned the Frank J. J. Davies Award by the English Department.

Zaleskas named to dean’s list

BOSTON, MA — Zachary Zaleskas, of Dallas, was recently named to the Emmanuel College dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.