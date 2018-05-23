Trey Borger to attend Lycoming College

- Submitted photo

Lake-Lehman athlete Trey Borger will take his athletic and academic talents to Lycoming College, where he will play football in the fall of 2018. From left, seated, are Iggy Borger, brother; ‘Pop’ Sayre, Trey Borger, Jenna Borger, mother; and Javon Borger, brother. Standing, Jeff Shook, Lake-Lehman School District athletic director; Austin Borger, brother; Trevor Borger, brother; Cassidy Borger, sister; Doug Klopp, Lake-Lehman Junior-Senior High School principal; and Matthew Nonnenberg, Lake-Lehman Junior-Senior High School assistant principal.