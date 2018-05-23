Riley Newman to attend Misericordia University

- Submitted photo

LEHMAN TWP. — Lake-Lehman High School student Riley Newman will take his athletic and academic talents to Misericordia University, where he will join the cross country and track & field team in the fall of 2018. From left, seated, are Brendan Newman, father; Riley Newman and Amanda Newman, mother. Standing, Jeff Shook, Lake-Lehman School District athletic director; Coach John Sobocinski, Doug Klopp, Lake-Lehman Junior-Senior High School principal; Matthew Nonnenberg, Lake-Lehman Junior-Senior High School assistant principal.