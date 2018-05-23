Jay Bittner to attend Case Western Reserve

- Submitted photo

Dallas High School student Jay Bittner will attend Case Western Reserve in Ohio and plans to continue playing basketball and majoring in Business and Finance. Bittner was a four-year starter for Dallas, three-year captain, two-time All Conference All Star and a Wyoming Valley Conference and All District All Star. From left, seated, are Sydney Bittner, sister; Lynn Bittner, mom; Jay Bittner, AJ Bittner, dad; and Brynn Bittner, sister. Standing, Nancy Roberts, Dallas School District athletic director; Greg Riley, Dallas Senior High School assistant principal; Mark Belinski, Dallas Senior High School head basketball coach; Matt Flanagan, Dallas Senior High School assistant basketball coach; Joe Giunta, Dallas Senior High School athletic trainer; John Saba, Dallas Senior High School assistant coach.