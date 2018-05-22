Back Mountain students earn degrees from Wilkes University

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded nearly 800 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 71st spring commencement ceremonies on May 19. The following Back Mountain students received degrees:

Jessica Barnhart, Harveys Lake, Master of Science in Education

Emily Bellanco, Wyoming, Bachelor of Arts in Integrative Media

Devon Buckley, Tunkhannock, Master of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Brian Buckman, Wyoming, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Summer Burke, Wyoming, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Trudi Casier, Dallas, Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Maria Chinikaylo, Dallas, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Gregg Ciravolo, Dallas, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering

Patrick Gelso, Dallas, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Ryan Giberson, Tunkhannock, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Elizabeth Hudson, Shavertown, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Joshua Kolanda, Wyoming, Master of Science in Education

Tyler Kukosky, Sweet Valley, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Justine Maley, Trucksville, Doctor of Pharmacy in Pharmacy

Jezza Malik, Shavertown, Bachelor of Arts in Spanish

Courtney McMonagle, Shavertown, Bachelor of Arts in History

Erin Michael, Dallas, Bachelor of Arts in English

Matthew Miller, Shavertown, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Jared Novitski, Sweet Valley, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering

Celestia Rasmussen, Tunkhannock, Master of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Patrick Serino, Shavertown, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Gabrielle Spagnuolo, Wyoming, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Emily Sutton, Shavertown, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing

Neal Thomas, Sweet Valley, Master of Science in Education

Michael Walton, Dallas, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems