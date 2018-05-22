Back Mountain students earn degrees from Wilkes University

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded nearly 800 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 71st spring commencement ceremonies on May 19. The following Back Mountain students received degrees:
Jessica Barnhart, Harveys Lake, Master of Science in Education
Emily Bellanco, Wyoming, Bachelor of Arts in Integrative Media
Devon Buckley, Tunkhannock, Master of Science in Nursing in Nursing
Brian Buckman, Wyoming, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Summer Burke, Wyoming, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing
Trudi Casier, Dallas, Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Maria Chinikaylo, Dallas, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Gregg Ciravolo, Dallas, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering
Patrick Gelso, Dallas, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Ryan Giberson, Tunkhannock, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Elizabeth Hudson, Shavertown, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Joshua Kolanda, Wyoming, Master of Science in Education
Tyler Kukosky, Sweet Valley, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Justine Maley, Trucksville, Doctor of Pharmacy in Pharmacy
Jezza Malik, Shavertown, Bachelor of Arts in Spanish
Courtney McMonagle, Shavertown, Bachelor of Arts in History
Erin Michael, Dallas, Bachelor of Arts in English
Matthew Miller, Shavertown, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Jared Novitski, Sweet Valley, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering
Celestia Rasmussen, Tunkhannock, Master of Science in Nursing in Nursing
Patrick Serino, Shavertown, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Gabrielle Spagnuolo, Wyoming, Bachelor of Science in Biology
Emily Sutton, Shavertown, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing
Neal Thomas, Sweet Valley, Master of Science in Education
Michael Walton, Dallas, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems