Back Mountain Memorial Library announces upcoming events

Dallas Post file photo Auctioneer Jeff Townsend auctions off items during the 2017 Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction in Dallas. -

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library announces the following upcoming events.

As summer approaches, it’s time to make plans to fill those long, lazy days. And what better way than a good story, a fun craft, and instilling in your young children an appreciation for books and learning? Registration for Summer Story Times will start at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 5. Sessions will run for eight weeks with the exception of the week of the library auction.

There are four sessions to choose from, based on the age of the child, starting with toddlers and ending with 5-year-olds. Story Times will start the week of June 18 and end the week of Aug. 13. Call the Back Mountain Memorial Library at 570-675-1182 to sign up, or stop in at 96 Huntsville Road to see us.

For a first-hand account of growing up in Iran, come to the author’s presentation of “A Checkerboard of Nights and Days.” Irandukht Fahmy will give a talk and book-signing of her recently-released memoir at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 27. From her childhood with its beauty and tragedies, to her arrival in America speaking little English, to her intimate view of the experiences of an immigrant, this is an account of an interesting life. Call the library to reserve your place.

News and Notices:

The library will be closed Monday, May 28, for Memorial Day.

Teens aged 12 or older looking to fulfill community service hours may call the library to sign up for setting up the auction booths and tents. Dates for set up are Sunday July 1, Monday July 2, and Tuesday July 3. Lunch will be provided for workers all three days.

Plans for the auction are proceeding nicely. Once again, shuttle buses will run continually from Thomas’ Market in the Country Club Shopping Center to the library grounds. We also have a fully-accessible handicapped van for any auction-goers who need it, also boarding at Thomas’ Market And there is always ample side-street parking near the library.

Reader Recommended:

Patrons and staff are enthusiastic about these titles.

Our latest batch of biographies covers a wide range of subjects. Learn about singer Jimmy Buffet in “A Good Life All the Way” by Ryan White or find out how Tara Westover, raised in Idaho off the grid, became “Educated” against all odds. Art lovers can read about John Singer Sargent’s world in “Sargent’s Women” by Donna Lucey.