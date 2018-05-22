Kiwanis Club of Dallas proposed temporary ice rink gains interest

Eileen Godin | Dallas Post Dallas Township Supervisor William Grant and Kiwanis Club of Dallas member Ted Shone discuss the municipal park layout at a public meeting about the civic group’s plans to create a temporary ice rink at the park. Former Dallas Township Supervisor Elizabeth Martin looks on. - Eileen Godin | Dallas Post Dallas Township Supervisor William Grant, Bernard C. Banks and Charles Kishbaugh, both Kiwanis Club of Dallas members, and Shirley Moyer, a former Kingston Township supervisor, discuss the Dallas Township Park renovation plans. - Eileen Godin | Dallas Post Tux from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey team poses with John Stout, 15, during the Kiwanis Club of Dallas meeting about a proposed temporary ice rink. - Eileen Godin | Dallas Post Tux from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins signs in, endorsing his moral support to the Kiwanis Club of Dallas proposed plans to create a temporary ice rink at the Dallas Township Park. - -

DALLAS TWP. — The Kiwanis Club of Dallas proposed temporary ice rink for the Dallas Township Park will fill a need, 15-year-old John Stout said May 17.

Stout, along with his mother Kristen and father Harold, a Kiwanis member, attended a meeting at Leggio’s Italian Restaurant in Dallas designed to gain support for a temporary ice rink in the Dallas Township Park, located between Lakeside Drive, Southside Avenue and Route 309.

“We need more activities like that (ice skating) in Dallas,” Stout said, noting he does not know how to ice skate but would like to start. “I could definitely see my friends and I hanging out there.”

The ice rink would be a temporary structure set up in October or November at the current site of a deteriorating basketball court at the park, Abby Patrick, the Kiwanis Club of Dallas president said. The rink would be dismantled in March.

Last week, Patrick said an area fire company volunteered to fill the rink.

The size of the ice rink is dependant on the number of donations the club can raise, Patrick said, noting fundraising will not start until the Kiwanis Club receives approval from the township.

“We have to provide the (Dallas) township with our insurance information,” Patrick said. “We also have to obtain a permit before we can start to fundraise.”

The Kiwanis Club of Dallas has its eyes set on a rink large enough for kids to play hockey.

“We want to get the children outside and active,” she said.

Kiwanis members plan to present their idea and insurance documents to the Dallas Township supervisors at their regular monthly meeting slated for 7 p.m. June 5, Patrick said.

Dallas Township Supervisor William Grant attended the Kiwanis meeting and reviewed plans to renovate the six-acre park with members and the public.

Grant said the basketball court, where the Kiwanis Club wants to place the temporary ice rink, will be repurposed into an all-purpose field, which could provide a permanent site for the seasonal structure.

The basketball court’s renovation is part of the park’s Phase Two renovation, which will not start until 2019 or 2020, Grant said.

This year supervisors will start Phase One, which involves replacing the outdated playground equipment with a new, nature-themed playground as well as the construction of a small pavilion.

The playground section of the park will be called the “Metz Family Nature-Based Playground,” Grant said.

“In June, we will have to approve a motion to seek out bids,” Grant said. “In July or August, the bid will be awarded.”

Phase One is anticipated to take 120 days to complete, he said.

The planned skate park, dog park, larger pavilion with restrooms and all-purpose field are part of Phase Two, Grant said.

Security cameras will be installed throughout the park to prevent vandalism, he said.

The ice rink idea is generating interest through the Back Mountain communities.

“I saw a lot of positive feedback online,”

Kristin Stout, of Dallas, said. “I am really excited about it.”

When word of the potential project reached the ears of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Tux, their mascot, couldn’t resist attending the meeting to give his moral support.

Tux not only attended the meeting but signed the guest book.

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews.

