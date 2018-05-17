Luzerne County babies born in 2018 and 2019 eligible for $100 college starter grant

Torsella -

Luzerne County residents with a baby born or adopted in 2018 and 2019 can claim a free $100 grant if they sign up for the “Keystone Scholars” higher education 529 savings program, according to an announcement from county Manager C. David Pedri.

State Treasurer Joe Torsella is scheduled to visit Luzerne County Head Start in Wilkes-Barre at 10 a.m. Friday to officially launch the program.

Funded by $2.25 million in private, philanthropic donations, the demonstration project is available in six counties, including Luzerne, Torsella and other state officials announced in February. The other counties: Delaware, Elk, Indiana, Mifflin and Westmoreland.

Proposed state legislation would make the scholarship grant program available to every child statewide, his office said. Torsella, a Berwick native and Wyoming Seminary graduate, created Keystone Scholars to help encourage higher education aspirations and help families start saving early.

The starter deposit and any additional funds contributed by each family can be used for any qualified higher education expenses, including trade schools, vocational programs, community colleges and universities.

County residents can visit www.pa529.com/keystone or call 1-800-440-4000 to claim the grant.