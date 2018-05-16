Election Cafe at Trucksville United Methodist Church supports Mother Theresa’s Haven

Eileen Godin | Dallas Post Martha Baird organizes the Election Cafe at the Trucksville United Methodist Church for both the Primary and General elections. All proceeds support Mother Theresa’s Haven. -

KINGSTON TWP. — When voters entered the Trucksville United Methodist Church Tuesday, aromas of homemade soups, coffee and sandwiches greeted them.

The church, located at 40 Knob Hill Road in Trucksville is more than just any polling site on Election Day. It is also the home to the Election Cafe, which is operated by church volunteers in the TUMC kitchen.

Cafe proceeds benefit Mother Theresa’s Haven, a service that helps homeless men.

“When I am working the polls, or if I am in the area on Election Day, I always stop by to buy something,” state Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, said. “This is a great thing that they are doing here.”

Ann Marie Konek, a volunteer at the Back Mountain Food Pantry located in the church’s lower level, is also a regular at the cafe.

“I always get a sandwich,” she said. “I like their desserts.”

The Election Cafe opened its doors from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and offered early voters a breakfast egg sandwich, as well as to-go sandwiches for lunch and dinner, said Martha Baird, cafe organizer.

“We were pretty steady this morning,” she said, adding they also take orders and deliver to other polling locations.

The Election Cafe menu offered a selection of items that included, but wasn’t limited to, hot dogs, chili dogs, wimpies, chicken sliders, tuna and egg salad sandwiches, soups and chili.

“We have people who come in the morning and pick up a breakfast sandwich and something for lunch,” Baird said. “Some people will pick up food for dinner.”

The 15-member volunteer team worked in shifts with some folks coming in at 6 a.m. to prep food, Baird said.

Baird has operated the Election Cafe for 20 years, with the goal of helping the area’s homeless male population.

At the 2017 Primary, the Election Cafe raised $651 for Mother Theresa’s Haven, said Crystal Jennings, a volunteer and member of TUMC said. The 2017 General Election raised $971.

The 2016 General Election was the busiest, raising over $2,000, Jennings said.

The funding helps to meet the men’s immediate needs such as providing boots, bus passes, and other items, as well as helping to finance a two-week homeless men’s shelter at the church during the summer, Jennings said.

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews.

