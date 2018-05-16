Back Mountain residents in the news

Klein -

Spera earns degree

EAST STROUDSBURG — Jennifer Spera, Harveys Lake, receive da Bachelor of Arts in Communication from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.

Shaver inducted into honor society

SCRANTON — Peter Shaver, of Shavertown, was among The University of Scranton students inducted into Alpha Epsilon Alpha, the honor society for communication students. Shaver was also inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the national honor society for communication majors.

Sohns named to honors list

MADISON, NJ — Margaret Sohns, Tunkhannock, was named to the honors list for the spring 2017 semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus.

Appleby commissioned

CHARLESTON, SC — Zachary Appleby, of Tunkhannock, is one of more than 100 Army officers commissioned in The Citadel Class of 2018.

Fromel receives prize

ALLENTOWN — Michele Fromel, of Dallas, received The American Chemical Society Prize at Muhlenberg Cellege’s annual Honors Convocation on April 29.

Five present projects at Wilkes

WILKES-BARRE — Five Back Mountain residents who are Wilkes University electrical and mechanical engineering majors presented their senior projects and demonstrated them at an event April 28.

Presenting were:

Dustin Jones, of Dallas, “Hoplon Body Armor”

Patrick Serino, of Shavertown, “Electronic – Vertical Take-Off Landing System”

Tyler Kukosky, of Sweet Valley, “PEI Power Landfill Gas Process Improvement”

Patrick Gelso, of Dallas, “PEI Power Landfill Gas Process Improvement”

Matthew Miller, of Shavertown, “PEI Power Landfill Gas Process Improvement”

Local residents inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

BLOOMSBURG — Timothy Mackiw and Erin Smith, both of Tunkhannock, were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Marketing Honor Society inductees

SCRANTON — Katie Conrad, of Dallas, and Aum Raghuvanshi, of Shavertown, were among 25 University of Scranton students inducted into Mu Kappa Tao, the national honor society for marketing.

Conrad is a junior pursuing a operations and information management degree while Raghuvanshi is a senior pursuing a marketing degree.

Klein passes travel agent test

DALLAS — Roberta Day Klein, owner of Gifts from Above Inspirational Travel, 3130 Memorial Highway, Suite 100-102, recently passed the Travel Agent Proficiency Test.

The standardized test measures the knowledge and skills of travel agent professionals and serves as the first step toward occupational professionalism.

Jacobs named ambassador

ANNVILLE, PA — Kelly Jacobs, of Dallas, is one of 49 Lebanon Valley College graduates recognized as Green Dot ambassadors during the College’s 149th Commencement on Saturday, May 12. Jacobs, a graduate of Dallas Senior High School, received a bachelor of arts in economics at The Valley.

Stemrich inducted into honor society

SCRANTON — Raymond Stemrich, of Sweet Valley, was among the over 60 University of Scranton students inducted into Alpha Sigma Nu, the national Jesuit honor society.

Stemrich is a graduate student at the Jesuit university.

Boland inducted into honor society

SCRANTON — Michael Boland, of Dallas, was among the 54 University of Scranton students inducted into Upsilon Phi Delta, the national honor society for graduate and undergraduate students in healthcare administration programs.

Boland is a senior pursuing a Health Administration degree at the Jesuit university.

Austin receives award

SCRANTON — Brittany Austin, of Harveys Lake, received an Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology award during the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) annual end-of the year awards ceremony.

Austin will now pursue a residency in Obstetrics-Gynecology at Medical University of South Carolina.

Michael receives Wilkes award

WILKES-BARRE — Erin Michael, of Dallas, received the e-Mentor, Graduating Seniors Recognition presented by the Wilkes University Office of Student Development.