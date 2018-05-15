Trucksville Volunteer Fire and Rescue plans centennial celebration for June 1, 2

Eileen Godin | Dallas Post Trucksville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Assistant Captain Steve Derhammer and Captain Zach Grabowski look through old photos of the organization’s former bazaars and other events. - Eileen Godin | Dallas Post Flipping through old photo albums, Trucksville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Captain Zach Grabowski examines old photo albums compiled of public events organized by the fire department looking for people he knows. - Eileen Godin | Dallas Post The Trucksville Volunteer Fire and Rescue will celebrate its centennial June 1 and 2. - Eileen Godin | Dallas Post The former Trucksville Volunteer Fire Company parade show traffic flowing from the intersection of Carverton Road, in the distance, lead the way to the bazaar grounds off Route 309, in the vicinity of Sheetz and Fire and Ice on Toby Creek in Trucksville. - -

KINGSTON TWP. — The Trucksville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Centennial is a way to honor the past and form new relationships with the community, said Steve Derhammer, assistant captain of Trucksville Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

Trucksville Volunteer Fire and Rescue was established in 1918. Ongoing community support and volunteers have allowed the organization to withstand the test of time and, to show their appreciation, members will hold a celebration featuring a parade, games and live musical entertainment, Derhammer said.

“We talked about it (a centennial) a few years back,” Derhammer said. “We started fundraising for the event in 2014.”

The Trucksville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Centennial is scheduled for 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 1, and from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 2 at 5 Dug Road, Trucksville.

The two-day event is expected to be packed with activities for all ages.

There will be games for kids as well as an inflatable slide, bounce house and obstacle course, Derhammer said. Also, there will be a dunk tank, raffles and lots of food, he said. A sectioned off beer tent will be available for the 21 and older crowd.

“We will have quite a variety of food,” Derhammer said of a menu that will feature meatballs, hoagies, sausage and peppers, hot dogs and cheeseburgers.

“Hillside Farms will sell ice cream,” he said. “There will also be cotton candy.”

A Fireman’s Parade will start at 4 p.m. June 2, Derhammer said.

The parade route will start at Carverton Road’s intersection with Route 309 and head up to Dug Road.

“The best parade observation area will be near Old Carverton Road because it is wider and cars can park on both sides of Carverton Road,” he said.

The parade will feature several fire companies throughout the Back Mountain and Wyoming Valley areas, plus a wide selection of floats prepared by businesses, nonprofits and civic groups.

Parade entries will also be voted on and receive an award for the following placement: Best Appearing, Float, Engine, Ladder Truck, Tanker, Brush Truck, EMS Unit and Department; as well as the group that traveled the furthest; oldest and newest vehicle in service; and the Judges Award.

The Back Mountain will be rockin’ with Tommy Guns Band performing from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. DJ TruBlu Productions will spin tunes from 1 to 5 p.m., and Hillbilly D’lux will be on the grandstand from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Pizza Paul’s Fireworks will light up the sky at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Guests can park in a dirt lot next to the Sunoco Station at 2 Manor Dr. and Cross Creek Community Church, off Carverton Road, Derhammer said.

“We will have people to help those crossing Carverton Road,” Derhammer said. “Handicapped parking will also be available.”

Derhammer hopes the centennial will be a rebirth of the organization’s former annual summer bazaar and parade, which were held until 1987.

“It means a lot to me to get the department back in the public eye,” he said. “The public drives by and sees the garage doors closed, they see us at a fire, they see the trucks going to a fire.”

However, what is not seen are what the men and women do when they are not rushing to an emergency.

The Trucksville Volunteer Fire and Rescue has over 30 active members who hold full-time jobs and have dedicated their spare time to keep up with fire safety training and emergency response procedures and answering calls, Derhammer said.

“There is a lot more that goes on behind the scene than on an (emergency) scene,” he said.

Trucksville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Assistant Captain Steve Derhammer and Captain Zach Grabowski look through old photos of the organization’s former bazaars and other events. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_FireCo.jpg Trucksville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Assistant Captain Steve Derhammer and Captain Zach Grabowski look through old photos of the organization’s former bazaars and other events. Eileen Godin | Dallas Post Flipping through old photo albums, Trucksville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Captain Zach Grabowski examines old photo albums compiled of public events organized by the fire department looking for people he knows. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_FireCo2.jpg Flipping through old photo albums, Trucksville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Captain Zach Grabowski examines old photo albums compiled of public events organized by the fire department looking for people he knows. Eileen Godin | Dallas Post The Trucksville Volunteer Fire and Rescue will celebrate its centennial June 1 and 2. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_FireCo3.jpg The Trucksville Volunteer Fire and Rescue will celebrate its centennial June 1 and 2. Eileen Godin | Dallas Post The former Trucksville Volunteer Fire Company parade show traffic flowing from the intersection of Carverton Road, in the distance, lead the way to the bazaar grounds off Route 309, in the vicinity of Sheetz and Fire and Ice on Toby Creek in Trucksville. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_FireCo4.jpg The former Trucksville Volunteer Fire Company parade show traffic flowing from the intersection of Carverton Road, in the distance, lead the way to the bazaar grounds off Route 309, in the vicinity of Sheetz and Fire and Ice on Toby Creek in Trucksville. Eileen Godin | Dallas Post

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com

Trucksville Vol. Fire and Rescue Centennial Time: 4 to 11 p.m., June 1 Noon to 11 p.m., June 2 Place: 5 Dug Road, Trucksville

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews.

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews.