Dallas School Board okays $38.6 million preliminary budget

DALLAS TWP. — Following two rejections last week, the Dallas School Board gave its blessing Monday to a proposed $38.6 million budget for the upcoming academic year.

The proposal, which would result in a 1.5 percent millage increase for taxpayers living in the district, failed to pass muster during a May 7 work session. It passed by a 7-2 vote Monday, with a final vote expected next month.

Board members Catherine Wega, Christine Swailes, Sherri Newell, Larry Schuler, Patrick Musto, Ed Dudick and Susan Allen supported the plan with Gary Youngblood and Kristin Pitarra voting against it.

“I feel the preliminary budget does not include all the costs incurred by the district,” Youngblood said after the meeting.

However, during the meeting, Musto reiterated his statement from the work session that the 1.5 percent increase, which would raise the millage rate to 13.6338, would “satisfy the financial obligations the district has at this time.”

A mill represents $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed property value.

The proposal would provide ample funding to work with during the ongoing teachers’ contract negotiations, as well, Musto said.

The proposed spending plan also contains a $10 per capita tax, a one percent earned income tax, which is shared with municipalities; and a $52 emergency municipal service tax, from which the district receives $5 and participating communities are allotted $47.

The proposed budget is available in the district’s administration office for public review. It will be presented to the school board at the June 18 meeting for a final review and vote, Swailes said.

“So we still have time to change things,” she added.

Groundbreaking soon

In other news, Ethan Fick of D’Huy Engineering, the Dallas Intermediate School construction project manager, presented board members with white hard hats with the Dallas logo on the front for an upcoming groundbreaking ceremony on May 24.

Fick also stated all construction workers, contractors and subcontractors will go through a certification process to ensure the students’ safety and campus security.

The next school board meeting is planned for 7 p.m. June 18 in the administration building.

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews.

