Wycallis Elementary School holds Science Project Night

May 15, 2018 Dallas Post Local, News 0
Second-grader Olivia Keller pretends to sample her cupcake experiment at Wycallis Elementary School Science Project Night. - Submitted photos
Wycallis Elementary second-grader Riley Samanas shows off the results of her rubber egg experiment at the annual Science Project Night. - Submitted photos

DALLAS TWP. — Wycallis Elementary kindergarten through fifth-grade students recently participated in Science Project Night held in the school’s gymnasium. Students utilized the scientific method and devised experiments of their own choosing. Families were welcomed to view projects on the evening of April 5. Experiments ranged from creating lava lamps, to growing plants, to investigating magnets and electricity and even baking cupcakes.

