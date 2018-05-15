Wycallis Elementary School holds Science Project Night

Submitted photos Second-grader Olivia Keller pretends to sample her cupcake experiment at Wycallis Elementary School Science Project Night. - Submitted photos Wycallis Elementary second-grader Riley Samanas shows off the results of her rubber egg experiment at the annual Science Project Night. -

DALLAS TWP. — Wycallis Elementary kindergarten through fifth-grade students recently participated in Science Project Night held in the school’s gymnasium. Students utilized the scientific method and devised experiments of their own choosing. Families were welcomed to view projects on the evening of April 5. Experiments ranged from creating lava lamps, to growing plants, to investigating magnets and electricity and even baking cupcakes.