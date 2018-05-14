Police search continues at Foster Township site

Aimee Dilger | Times Leader Police continue to search this property on Buck Mountain Road in Foster Township but have not divulged the reason. -

FOSTER TWP. — Police brought in a Bobcat on Monday afternoon as part of the continuing search of a Buck Mountain Road property, but they remain tight-lipped about the investigation.

Regional media reports last week indicated police may be at the property searching for the potential remains of a New Jersey man.

As chainsaws buzzed at the nearby scene and at least one man combed through dirt with a rake, a Pennsylvania state police trooper stationed out front declined to comment on the nature of the search on Monday, saying the investigation is being handled by his agency and the Weatherly Borough Police Department.

A Weatherly police officer also declined comment, but noted the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also is involved in the site investigation.

Traffic was restricted to one lane in the area of the property Monday afternoon due to numerous vehicles affiliated with the search, including a truck from the Pennsylvania DCNR Bureau of Forestry.

The rural property at 6851 Buck Mountain Road, also commonly known as the Eckley Road, is approximately two miles from historic Eckley Miners’ Village.

The property is owned by Getaway Rental Properties, a Freeland-based limited liability corporation that has been linked to Roberto Torner.

Torner, 44, was among a trio indicted by a federal grand jury in November for alleged involvement with drug trafficking and firearms offenses in the county. Also indicted were 33-year-old Liza Robles, also of Freeland, and David Alzugaray-Lugones, 48, of Weatherly.

Investigators allege the three conspired to distribute heroin in June 2015 and that Robles purchased six firearms, including two assault rifles, from federal firearms licensees and unnamed individuals and gave them to Torner, a convicted felon prohibited to own firearms, authorities say.

Alzugaray-Lugones also faces a charge of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Court records indicate the three have pleaded not guilty.

According to county property records:

The Foster Township property is on 0.49 acre and includes a mobile home.

The property owner, Getaway Rental, is registered at 559 Washington St. in Freeland, which was listed as the residence of Torner and Robles.

Tax trouble

A total $1,715 in delinquent real estate taxes are owed on the Foster Township property from 2016 and 2017.

Properties become eligible for tax auction when the delinquency dates back two years, which means those with unpaid 2016 taxes will be listed in the first-stage September sale, officials said.

Several other tax-delinquent properties are owned by limited liability entities registered at the 559 Washington St. address — all in Freeland, county records show:

• A commercial store at 628-630 Centre St., $1,707 in taxes owed for 2017.

• A residence at 608 Main St., $1,092 in taxes due for 2017.

• A church property attached to the Main Street residence, $3,031 in delinquent 2017 taxes.

• A residential structure at 326-328 Washington St., $3,339 in back taxes from 2016 and 2017.

• A three-story commercial building at 716 Centre St., $5,437 in taxes owed for 2016 and 2017.

• A mixed residential/commercial structure at 437-443 Centre St., $1,187 in delinquent 2017 taxes.

• A large two-story brick commercial and residential building at 631-637 Centre St., $9,445 in back taxes from 2016 and 2017.

The 559 Washington St. property also carries an $8,300 delinquency from 2016 and 2017.

Police continue to search this property on Buck Mountain Road in Foster Township but have not divulged the reason. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader

By Jennifer Learn-Andes jandes@timesleader.com

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

