Some primary day basics for county voters

Luzerne County Courthouse -

Here is some useful information for voters as Tuesday’s primary nears:

• Polls

Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Polling place changes

Some voters in four municipalities must report to a different location to cast their ballots — Avoca, Pittston, West Pittston and Wyoming.

Avoca Ward 2 and 3 voters will now cast their ballots at the Queen of Apostles Hall, 742 Spring St. The former borough building used by Ward 2 is set for demolition, and the prior Ward 3 location at the Avoca Community Center had insufficient parking, officials said.

In Pittston, Ward 2 and 3 voters must now report to the Pittston Memorial Library’s JP Cosgrove Center, 47 Broad St. The prior Ward 2 location at St. John’s Church Hall had accessibility issues for the disabled, and Pittston City Hall can’t be used for Ward 3 due to ongoing building renovations, officials said.

Voters in West Pittston’s Ward 3 will switch from the borough garage on Delaware Avenue to the borough building at 555 Exeter Ave. due to a concern about the sidewalk at the garage, officials said.

The new polling place for Wyoming Wards 1, 2 and 3 is the Wyoming Volunteer Hose Co. 2 at 70 Third St. Voters in the first two wards previously cast ballots at the borough building, while those in Ward 3 had voted at the Wyoming Free Library. The library was no longer interested in hosting elections, and sufficient parking was a concern at the borough building.

• Voter registration

A total of 106,323 Democrats and 74,901 Republicans are registered to vote in the primary.

The 24,294 county voters with other affiliations or no affiliation are not permitted to nominate candidates on the primary ballot.

• Inquiries

Voters with concerns or questions, including the correct location of their polling place, should contact the county election office at 570-825-1715.

Polling place locations and other information has been posted on the election page at www.luzernecounty.org.

• Results

After the polls close, live election results will be posted on the county website.

The public also is invited to monitor election results after the polls close Tuesday night on the second floor of the county’s Penn Place Building at the corner of Market Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre.

The software the county election office uses to post results has been upgraded to allow viewers to narrow their search to specific races, eliminating the need to scroll through others, said county Election Director Marisa Crispell.

“Hopefully, it will be more user-friendly,” Crispell said.

Luzerne County Courthouse https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_luzcocourthouse01-8.jpg Luzerne County Courthouse