Dallas Kiwanis to hold meeting about creating temporary ice park

DALLAS — The Kiwanis Club of Dallas is looking for community support to create a temporary ice rink at the Dallas Township Park.

The club will hold a meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at Leggio’s Italian Restaurant, 64 E. Center Hill Road to discuss plans for an ice rink at the current site of the basketball court at the Dallas Township Park, located off Lakeside Drive and Southside Avenue.

“We are taking a chance here,” sasid Abby Patrick, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Dallas. “We need some community support.”

The ice rink would be a temporary structure that Kiwanis members would set up in October or November and dismantle in March, she said.

The Kiwanis Club of Dallas did approach Dallas Township supervisors with the idea and received their support, Patrick said.

“The fire company volunteered to fill it,” she said.

The club is aware of the ongoing efforts to renovate the park, Patrick said, but noted the basketball courts would not be removed this year.

“They are working on the nature area, which should be finished in October,” she said. “The ice rink can be set up anywhere as long as the ground is level.”

Dallas Township Supervisor William Grant is slated to attend the meeting and review the park’s restoration project plans with the public as well, Patrick said.

Patrick added part of the park’s restoration includes the installation of surveillance cameras to deter vandalism, which will also protect the ice rink.

The size of the rink is yet to be determined, she said.

The club is hoping to install a square-shaped rink large enough “for kids to play hockey or just to skate,” she said.

“The amount of donations will determine the size of the rink,” Patrick said.

Misericordia University’s Circle K Club and the Key Clubs at Dallas and Lake-Lehman school districts will team up with the Kiwanis to create a winter activity for all ages.

“We are hoping to have events to draw people in,” Patrick said. “Our goal is to get the kids up and outside.”

This photo from nicerink.com is an example of what the Kiwanis Club of Dallas is looking to create in the Dallas Township Park. The club will hold a public meeting May 17 to discuss the idea. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_nicerink.jpg This photo from nicerink.com is an example of what the Kiwanis Club of Dallas is looking to create in the Dallas Township Park. The club will hold a public meeting May 17 to discuss the idea. Submitted photo

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com

Kiwanis Club of Dallas Dallas Township Ice Rink meeting Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Date: Thursday, May 17 Place: Leggio’s Italian Restaurant 64 E. Center Hill Road, Dallas RSVP: kiwanisclubofDallasPA@gmail.com