Dallas teachers push strike back until September

DALLAS — The Dallas Education Association has changed its strike — again.

A planned one-day walkout by Dallas School District teachers has been changed from May 18 until Sept. 5, as announced on the district’s website.

Members of the Dallas Education Association (DEA), as the union is known, have been negotiating with the school board since 2014. The teachers’ contract expired in August 2015 and the two sides have not been able to reach a new deal since.

The union went on strike in September 2017 for seven days. Under state law, teachers are allowed to strike twice in a school year, as long as the first strike ends in time to complete 180 student-instructional days by June 15. A second strike must end in time to complete 180 days by June 30.

The district’s last day of school is scheduled for Thursday, June 28.

Contract talks have grown increasingly acrimonious, with health coverage one of the key sticking points.

Also, on Tuesday, a call from the Dallas School District’s automatic call system alerted parents that Friday, May 25, which was scheduled as an early dismissal day will now be a full day of school. School will be closed on Monday, May 28, in observance of Memorial Day.

Parents and citizens of Dallas are seen rallying in September in hopes of bringing a teachers’ strike to an end. That strike lasted seven days. A second strike, set for this month, has been pushed back until September. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_TTL093017Strike2.jpg Parents and citizens of Dallas are seen rallying in September in hopes of bringing a teachers’ strike to an end. That strike lasted seven days. A second strike, set for this month, has been pushed back until September. Dallas Post file photo

By Roger DuPuis rdupuis@timesleader.com Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com