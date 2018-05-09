Election Day Cafe planned for May 15 at Trucksville United Methodist Church

Election Day Café scheduled

KINGSTON TWP. — Members of Trucksville United Methodist Church will open an Election Day Café from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15. The menu will include hot and cold beverages; donuts, sticky buns, brownies and cookies; sandwiches, homemade soups and chili; hot dogs and wimpies.

Also, a Lunch-to-Go, all freshly prepared, can be ready in just minutes any time during the day. Guests can also pick up something for dinner.

The café, which is completely handicap accessible, has plenty of seating with table service, if preferred.

Trucksville United Methodist Church is located at 40 Knob Hill Road in Trucksville, off Route 309. It is easily accessed by turning up Church Road (opposite Carverton Road) Trucksville.

Proceeds will be going towards Mother Teresa’s Haven.

Roast pork dinner slated

HARVEYS LAKE — A roast pork dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 19 at Alderson United Methodist Church, 1201 Lakeside Dr., Pole 108.

Menu includes roast pork, baked potato, applesauce, peas, rolls, butter, dessert and beverage. Takeouts will be available all evening.

Ticket prices are $9 for adults and $4.50 for children under 12 years of age. For more information, call 570-639-5401.

Fortest Echo Bird Sanctuary hike

DALLAS — Ellie Harding, of the Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society and the North Branch Land Trust, will lead a hike at the Forest Echo Bird Sanctuary, located off West Center Hill Road in Dallas, on Sunday, May 20.

The nearly two-mile hike will start at 7 a.m. looking for migrating and early nesting birds. Bird ID guides will be provided for use during your time at the sanctuary.

This event is free for NBLT members. The fee for non-members is $10. Registration is required by 5 p.m. May 18. To register visit www.nblt.org, email smith@nblt.org, or call the NBLT office at 570-310-1781. There is a 25 person limit!

Bring binoculars, if you have them, something to drink, and wear sturdy shoes. Please arrive by 6:45 a.m. so the hike begins on time at 7 a.m. In the event of rain, the hike will be cancelled. Please leave your four-legged friends at home.

Roast beef supper planned

DALLAS — The Lutheran Brotherhood of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, off Route 118 will hold its first roast beef supper of the year on Saturday, May 19. The dinner will be served family style and includes roast beef, mashed potatoes and homemade gravy, green beans, glazed carrots, fresh rolls and homemade desserts. Admission is $11 for adults. Children who are 12 years old and younger are admitted for $5. Dinner seating from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Takeouts begin at 3:30. Tickets are available at the door.

Memorial Day picnic planned

WYOMING — St. Frances X. Cabrini Parish and its Social Committee will hold its annual Memorial Day picnic from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 28 on the church grounds at 585 Mount Olivet Road (Carverton). A special Memorial Day mass in remembrance of all deceased will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the church by the Reverend James J. Paisley, pastor.

Featured this year will be a vendor flea market, bake sale, basket raffle, ice cream truck treats and a 50/50 drawing. Homemade food items included at the picnic will be pork barbecue, wimpies, hot dogs, haluski, clam chowder, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans and hot/cold refreshments. The basket raffle and bake sale will also be open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, May 27. The flea market will be open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 28.

The church is located directly across from Mount Olivet Cemetery.