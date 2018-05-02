Civic Briefs: Lake-Lehman High School Class of 1978 planning reunion

LL Class of 1978 reunion meeting

LEHMAN TWP. — The Lake-Lehman Class of 1978 will meet at 7 p.m. on May 10 at the Grotto, Harveys Lake to plan their 40th anniversary class reunion. Class members are asked to send their name (maiden name), address, phone number, email address and any questions to: llhs1978@comcast.net.

Civil War Round Table meeting

DALLAS — The Wyoming Valley Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 10 in the lower level of the Daddow-Isaacs American Legion Post 672, 730 Memorial Highway.

A program called “White Abolitionists, Black Soldiers of Waverly, PA” which chronicles the lives of 13 fugitive slaves who served in the U.S. Colored Troops, will be presented by Jim Remsen, a journalist and author.

The program is open to the public. A $3 donation is requested from non-members. For information, call John at 570-675-8936.

Birding at Frances Slocum State Park

KINGSTON TWP. — Join Bruce Troy and Wild Birds Unlimited for a walk through the park on May 12 to see beautiful birds. Meet in the parking lot at the Environmental Education Center and boat rental at 8:30 a.m. Bring your binoculars and have fun looking and listening to the birds. Call Wild Birds Unlimited at 570-675-9900 for more information.

Family-style ham dinner

SWEET VALLEY — The Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company will hold a family-style ham dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12 with takeouts beginning at 4 p.m. Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-11 and free for children under 6 years of age.

Mother’s Day at Music Box

SWOYERSVILLE — A gourmet dinner and a performance of Mel Brooks’ hilarious musical, “The Producers” May 13 at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes St.

Admission is $50. All theatre-goers have a choice of the following entrees: prime rib of beef au jus or jumbo shrimp stuffed with crabmeat.

Bar opens at 1 p.m., dinner is served at 1:30 p.m. and the show begins at 3 p.m.

Other performances of “The Producers” are scheduled for May 6, 11 and 12. A buffet dinner is featured. At all performances, show-only tickets are also available. To make reservations, call 570 283-2195 or e-mail reservations@musicbox.org. For the Mother’s Day performance, designate choice of dinner.

Dallas Ice Rink Project meeting

DALLAS — The Kiwanis Club of Dallas will hold a meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 17, at Leggio’s Italian Restaurant, 64 E. Center Hill Road. to discuss plans to build a Dallas Township Park Ice Rink. RSVP by emailing KiwanisclubofDallasPA@gmail.com.

Memorial Day picnic planned

WYOMING — St. Frances X. Cabrini Parish and its Social Committee will hold its annual Memorial Day picnic from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 28 on the church grounds at 585 Mount Olivet Road (Carverton). A special Memorial Day mass in remembrance of all deceased will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the church by the Reverend James J. Paisley, pastor.

Featured this year will be a vendor flea market, bake sale, basket raffle, ice cream truck treats and a 50/50 drawing. Homemade food items included at the picnic will be pork barbecue, wimpies, hot dogs, haluski, clam chowder, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans and hot/cold refreshments. The basket raffle and bake sale will also be open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, May 27. The flea market will be open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 28.

The church is located directly across from Mount Olivet Cemetery.