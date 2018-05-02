Public invited to Luzerne County Courthouse rotunda reopening

WILKES-BARRE — The public is invited to a grand reopening of the restored Luzerne County Courthouse rotunda Thursday night.

Starting at 6 p.m., the free event will feature patriotic songs by the Wyoming Valley West Middle School Spartan Singers, speeches from public officials and a short slide show highlighting before-and-after photographs of restored artwork.

Tony Brooks, of the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society, also will discuss the structure’s historical significance.

County court employee Sean Duesler will conduct a tour of the building at 7:30 p.m.

Light refreshments will be provided after the program.

Connecticut-based John Canning Co. completed the $2.13 million restoration project. The courthouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.

The structure symbolizes and pays tribute to hardworking county residents, said county Manager C. David Pedri.

“I hope everyone can join us to see the true beauty of this building,” Pedri said in a release.