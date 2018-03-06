Shavertown student among scholarship recipients at Wyoming Seminary

KINGSTON — Wyoming Seminary Upper School recently awarded merit scholarships, including one full four-year scholarship, to nine students entering Sem in the 2017-18 academic year.

The Sem Scholarship program awards scholarships to grades 9 and 10 with exceptional academic talents from schools other than Wyoming Seminary. The recipients are chosen on the basis of their performance on the Sem Scholarship Test, a competitive exam, as well as on interviews with the scholarship committee and their academic profile. Test-takers are also eligible to receive four-year Deans Merit Scholarships, for those who scored within the top 20 percent of all students taking the exam.

Freshmen Katharine Getz, of Hughestown received a full tuition, four-year Sem Scholarship. Junior William Berger, of Waccabuc, N.Y.; freshmen Shailee Desai, of Shavertown; Ashley Dimen, of Middletown, R.I.; Jacob Gilbert, of Waverly Township; Jacob Koretz, of West Pittston; Grace Parsons, of Bear Creek; and junior Emily Matthews, of Kingston, received half-tuition, four-year scholarships. Freshman Isabelle Polgar, of Kingston received the Dean Merit Scholarship.