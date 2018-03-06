Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Shavertown student among scholarship recipients at Wyoming Seminary

March 6th, 2018 2:35 pm

The 2017-18 Sem Upper School Scholarship recipients are, from left, first row, Jacob Gilbert, of Waverly Township; Isabelle Polgar, of Kingston and Shailee Desai, of Shavertown. Second row, Jacob Koretz, of West Pittston; Ashley Dimen, of Middletown, R.I.; William Berger, of Waccabuc, N.Y.; Katharine Getz, of Hughestown; Emily Matthews, of Kingston; and Grace Parsons, of Bear Creek.
The 2017-18 Sem Upper School Scholarship recipients are, from left, first row, Jacob Gilbert, of Waverly Township; Isabelle Polgar, of Kingston and Shailee Desai, of Shavertown. Second row, Jacob Koretz, of West Pittston; Ashley Dimen, of Middletown, R.I.; William Berger, of Waccabuc, N.Y.; Katharine Getz, of Hughestown; Emily Matthews, of Kingston; and Grace Parsons, of Bear Creek.

KINGSTON — Wyoming Seminary Upper School recently awarded merit scholarships, including one full four-year scholarship, to nine students entering Sem in the 2017-18 academic year.

The Sem Scholarship program awards scholarships to grades 9 and 10 with exceptional academic talents from schools other than Wyoming Seminary. The recipients are chosen on the basis of their performance on the Sem Scholarship Test, a competitive exam, as well as on interviews with the scholarship committee and their academic profile. Test-takers are also eligible to receive four-year Deans Merit Scholarships, for those who scored within the top 20 percent of all students taking the exam.

Freshmen Katharine Getz, of Hughestown received a full tuition, four-year Sem Scholarship. Junior William Berger, of Waccabuc, N.Y.; freshmen Shailee Desai, of Shavertown; Ashley Dimen, of Middletown, R.I.; Jacob Gilbert, of Waverly Township; Jacob Koretz, of West Pittston; Grace Parsons, of Bear Creek; and junior Emily Matthews, of Kingston, received half-tuition, four-year scholarships. Freshman Isabelle Polgar, of Kingston received the Dean Merit Scholarship.

The 2017-18 Sem Upper School Scholarship recipients are, from left, first row, Jacob Gilbert, of Waverly Township; Isabelle Polgar, of Kingston and Shailee Desai, of Shavertown. Second row, Jacob Koretz, of West Pittston; Ashley Dimen, of Middletown, R.I.; William Berger, of Waccabuc, N.Y.; Katharine Getz, of Hughestown; Emily Matthews, of Kingston; and Grace Parsons, of Bear Creek.
https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_ABJ-Sem-Scholarships.jpgThe 2017-18 Sem Upper School Scholarship recipients are, from left, first row, Jacob Gilbert, of Waverly Township; Isabelle Polgar, of Kingston and Shailee Desai, of Shavertown. Second row, Jacob Koretz, of West Pittston; Ashley Dimen, of Middletown, R.I.; William Berger, of Waccabuc, N.Y.; Katharine Getz, of Hughestown; Emily Matthews, of Kingston; and Grace Parsons, of Bear Creek. Submitted photo


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Dallas Post


570-704-3982
570-300-2644

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18612