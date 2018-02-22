Boback announces intent to run for re-election

HARVEYS LAKE — State Rep. Karen Boback has announced her bid to run for re-election.

“I am humbled by the overwhelming support I have received and continue to receive in my bid for re-election. It is an honor to have garnered the trust of so many of my constituents,” Boback said while making her announcement.

The 117th District she represents includes portions of Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, and all of Wyoming County. Boback is seeking the Republican nomination, and she has pledged to continue providing taxpayers and the families of Northeast Pennsylvania with a strong voice in Harrisburg.

As chairman of the Northeast Republican House Delegation, Boback said she is in a position to have a greater impact.

“It is a privilege to serve the hard-working men and women of Northeast Pennsylvania in the state House,” Boback said. “I have worked diligently every day for our principles, and to ensure our community remains a great place to call home. I am proud of my accomplishments and want to continue the positive momentum in my district, and that’s why I am seeking re-election.”

Boback said she remains a strong advocate for small businesses, manufacturers and the agriculture industry.

She said she has a strong reputation of working with both sides of the aisle to make Pennsylvania more competitive in keeping and attracting jobs, promoting fiscal responsibility, and making road and bridge safety an important focus for our region.

Boback is a proponent of eliminating school property taxes, which is why she earned the support of the PA Taxpayers Cyber Coalition (PTCC) in past elections.

An issue that has been close to Boback’s heart is her work to advance opportunities for women and girls. She was recently appointed to serve on the Pennsylvania Commission for Women.

Boback is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania where she earned a Ph.D. She is very active in her church and community. She has been married to her husband Buz for 44 years. They have two children and one grandchild.

Boback

By Bill O’Boyle boboyle@timesleader.com