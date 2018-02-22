Jobs

Luzerne County promotes voter registration in high schools

By Jennifer Learn-Andes - jandes@timesleader.com | February 22nd, 2018 9:23 pm

Luzerne County’s election bureau is distributing voter registration applications and informational fliers to all county high schools as part of a new initiative, county Manager C. David Pedri announced Thursday.

Pedri commended county Election Director Marisa Crispell and her staff for the outreach, which will include school presentations by election staff upon request.

“In light of recent events, today’s youth are seeking to be more and more involved in elections,” Pedri said in a release. “The county’s registration initiative will seize upon that momentum to get as many citizens of Luzerne County as possible involved in the voting process.”

