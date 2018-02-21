Building Blocks Learning Center in Dallas Twp. promotes ‘Caring and Sharing’

DALLAS TWP. — Hearts took on new meaning at Building Blocks Learning Center’s Caring and Sharing event on Feb. 14.
Nearly 17 pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students at the center in the Twin Stacks Center combined a STEM curriculum with a Valentine’s Day event.
“Students sorted conversation hearts according to color and grouped them into patterns,” said Zubeen Saeed, president and chief executive officer of Building Blocks Learning Center. “We wanted to make the activities STEM-related.”
Students were also treated to a cupcake.
The Caring and Sharing event has been held at all seven Building Blocks Learning Center locations for 10 years, Saeed said.