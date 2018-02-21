Building Blocks Learning Center in Dallas Twp. promotes ‘Caring and Sharing’

DALLAS TWP. — Hearts took on new meaning at Building Blocks Learning Center’s Caring and Sharing event on Feb. 14.

Nearly 17 pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students at the center in the Twin Stacks Center combined a STEM curriculum with a Valentine’s Day event.

“Students sorted conversation hearts according to color and grouped them into patterns,” said Zubeen Saeed, president and chief executive officer of Building Blocks Learning Center. “We wanted to make the activities STEM-related.”

Students were also treated to a cupcake.

The Caring and Sharing event has been held at all seven Building Blocks Learning Center locations for 10 years, Saeed said.

Shown are Amy Hoyt, a kindergarten teacher at Building Blocks Learning Center Dallas; Daniel Mead, Antonio Miller, Skyla Fenner, Jacob O’Donnell, Elizabeth Williams, Guliana Wojtowicz, Troy Sepkosky, Colin Burke, Calyn Yoder, Izabelle Verrill, Lily Wujcik, Katie Lomerson, Alivia Wujcik, Rogan Brace, Grace Wallace, Logan Hornak, Dylan Butler, Carter Samanas, Nash Roberts, Aubrey Stackhouse, Katie Kline and Parker Tkaczyk. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_20180214_094715.jpg Shown are Amy Hoyt, a kindergarten teacher at Building Blocks Learning Center Dallas; Daniel Mead, Antonio Miller, Skyla Fenner, Jacob O’Donnell, Elizabeth Williams, Guliana Wojtowicz, Troy Sepkosky, Colin Burke, Calyn Yoder, Izabelle Verrill, Lily Wujcik, Katie Lomerson, Alivia Wujcik, Rogan Brace, Grace Wallace, Logan Hornak, Dylan Butler, Carter Samanas, Nash Roberts, Aubrey Stackhouse, Katie Kline and Parker Tkaczyk. Submitted photo Building Blocks Learning Center Dallas students who participated in the ‘Caring and Sharing’ event are, from left, Calyn Yoder, Elizabeth Williams and Antonio Miller. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_20180214_103046.jpg Building Blocks Learning Center Dallas students who participated in the ‘Caring and Sharing’ event are, from left, Calyn Yoder, Elizabeth Williams and Antonio Miller. Submitted photo

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com