Dallas Elementary School’s third-grade class participates in ‘Soup’er Bowl

DALLAS TWP. — Brady Youngblood, president of Michael Viglone’s third-grade class at Dallas Elementary School recently ran a ‘Soup’er Bowl food drive for the school. Students were to donate food and place it in a bin as their pick to win the Super Bowl. Students overwhelmingly picked the Eagles as their favorite. The students collected over 650 food items, weighing in at 484 pounds. The food collected was donated to the Back Mountain food pantry.
Shown, from left, Tyler Daniels, the campaign manager; Brady Youngblood, the class president; and Cadance Hudgins, the class vice-president of Michael Viglone’s third-grade class as Dallas Elementary School.