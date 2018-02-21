Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Dallas Elementary School’s third-grade class participates in ‘Soup’er Bowl

February 21st, 2018 4:34 pm

Shown, from left, Tyler Daniels, the campaign manager; Brady Youngblood, the class president; and Cadance Hudgins, the class vice-president of Michael Viglone’s third-grade class as Dallas Elementary School.
Shown, from left, Tyler Daniels, the campaign manager; Brady Youngblood, the class president; and Cadance Hudgins, the class vice-president of Michael Viglone’s third-grade class as Dallas Elementary School.

DALLAS TWP. — Brady Youngblood, president of Michael Viglone’s third-grade class at Dallas Elementary School recently ran a ‘Soup’er Bowl food drive for the school. Students were to donate food and place it in a bin as their pick to win the Super Bowl. Students overwhelmingly picked the Eagles as their favorite. The students collected over​​ 650 food items, weighing in at 484 pounds. The food collected was donated to the Back Mountain food pantry.

Shown, from left, Tyler Daniels, the campaign manager; Brady Youngblood, the class president; and Cadance Hudgins, the class vice-president of Michael Viglone’s third-grade class as Dallas Elementary School.
https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_TDP022518FoodDrive.jpgShown, from left, Tyler Daniels, the campaign manager; Brady Youngblood, the class president; and Cadance Hudgins, the class vice-president of Michael Viglone’s third-grade class as Dallas Elementary School.


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Dallas Post


570-704-3982
570-300-2644

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18612