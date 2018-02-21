Dallas Elementary School’s third-grade class participates in ‘Soup’er Bowl

DALLAS TWP. — Brady Youngblood, president of Michael Viglone’s third-grade class at Dallas Elementary School recently ran a ‘Soup’er Bowl food drive for the school. Students were to donate food and place it in a bin as their pick to win the Super Bowl. Students overwhelmingly picked the Eagles as their favorite. The students collected over​​ 650 food items, weighing in at 484 pounds. The food collected was donated to the Back Mountain food pantry.

