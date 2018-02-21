Harveys Lake Council decides against more hours for zoning officer

HARVEYS LAKE — By a vote that was initially tied, the borough council members decided Tuesday against allowing its zoning officer to work more hours in a 4-3 vote.

Mayor Carole Samson voted no to additional hours to break the tie as Councilman Chad Flack III abstained.

Zoning Officer Maureen Oremus was reinstated to her position Jan. 16 after the council overturned a previous decision made to replace her with Barry Isetts & Associates, an engineering and consulting firm with an office in Plains Township.

Oremus had worked 16 to 20 hours since she started the job, according to Councilwoman Michell’e Boice. However, since she was reappointed to the position last month, her hours have been reduced to 12.

Boice wanted to make it clear that the council voted to reinstate Oremus, but did not vote to reduce her hours. She proposed the council “give her hours back,” so Oremus could do the job more efficiently.

Boice read several letters from residents who were not present at the meeting, expressing their support for Oremus and vouching for her work ethic.

Residents at the meeting voiced their support for Oremus, as well.

James Pall introduced himself to the council as an advocate for Oremus and spoke on her behalf, since she was not able to attend the meeting.

“Maureen has registered with a number of us that 12 hours per week is bare minimum — that she is barely able to handle the volume of work generally associated with the job,” he said.

Furthermore, Pall stated Oremus is not permitted in the borough building after 3:30 p.m., making it difficult for her to meet with contractors. Plus, her work space has been moved near the reception area, which is disruptive as many visitors come and go throughout the day and sometimes mistake her for the receptionist.

“She believes what you have done is create a situation where your hope is she will throw in the towel,” he told the council.

Council President Clarence Hogan refuted this claim. “We’re not pushing Maureen out,” he said.

Brandon Harris, another resident and supporter of Oremus, asked the council why her hours were cut. Hogan said the position is seasonal. “Twelve hours per week right now at this time of the year is fine for her,” he said.

Like Pall, Michelle Harris wondered if the new work regulations for Oremus are part of a “hidden agenda” to force her to resign.

“It just feels like a hostile work environment, so it’s basically pushing her out,” she said. “Who can afford to work on 11-12 hours?”

