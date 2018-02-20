‘Pizza for Paws’ fundraiser draws hundreds

WILKES-BARRE — Lake-Lehman High School seniors Lacey Carey and Jade Fry were hard to miss as they greeted the long line of guests at Rodano’s on Public Square on Feb. 18.

Both girls wore t-shirts they designed themselves with a picture of a cat along with the words “Prevent a litter. Fix your critter.”

They are volunteers with Whiskers World Inc., a local nonprofit organization that rescues abandoned, abused, injured and stray cats, and finds homes for them. Volunteers also take care of the cats and spay and neuter them.

“There are so many cats out there that aren’t fixed, and the overpopulation of cats is ridiculous,” said Carey. “So many cats are dying because there’s not enough people to care for them.”

The two friends were selling the T-shirts for $12 to $14 at the “Pizza for Paws” fundraiser at Rodano’s to raise money for the expenses that go along with the over 200 cats for which the organization is responsible.

Fry said $2,000 has been raised so far just from the sale of the T-shirts, which was more than expected.

Whiskers World runs solely on donations and public fundraisers and money is needed for vet care, medicine, grooming, food and neutering.

“It’s a huge expense,” said Whiskers World President Brenda Buckler.

She founded the organization in 2015 along with fellow cat lover Donna Fountain, who serves as vice president. The group spays 25 cats per week.

Both Buckler and Fountain have a soft spot for animals because they grew up with many different pets in their homes.

“I had every animal — a chinchilla, turtles, dogs, cats,” Fountain said with a laugh.

”I think it’s something that’s in us,” said Buckler. “We just have a compassion.”

Fountain devotes her time and effort to this cause simply “because nobody else will.”

She also said there is a serious problem of abandoned cats in the area, noting some people leave their cats behind if they move to another home or put them in a dumpster if they can’t take care of them.

“They’re throwing these animals away like garage,” she said.

Buckler said at least 200 people attended Sunday’s fundraiser, which included food, music and raffle baskets as well.

Whiskers World will hold its next fundraising event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 18 at the Warrior Run Fire Hall.

Volunteer Jade Fry, 17 of Harveys Lake, folds shirts that were on sale during a benefit for Whisker World Inc. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ttl021918pawsforpizza-1.jpg Volunteer Jade Fry, 17 of Harveys Lake, folds shirts that were on sale during a benefit for Whisker World Inc. Amanda Hrycyna | For Dallas Post Lisa and Fred Risch and Judy Hartman, of Dallas, fill out raffle tickets during an event to benefit stray and abandoned cats. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ttl021918pizzafoepaws-2.jpg Lisa and Fred Risch and Judy Hartman, of Dallas, fill out raffle tickets during an event to benefit stray and abandoned cats. Amanda Hrycyna | For Dallas Post Al Keefe, of Forty Fort, looks over raffle baskets during ‘Pizza for Paws,’ a benefit fundraiser for Whiskers World Inc. at Rodano’s in Wilkes-Barre. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ttl021918pizzaforpaws-3.jpg Al Keefe, of Forty Fort, looks over raffle baskets during ‘Pizza for Paws,’ a benefit fundraiser for Whiskers World Inc. at Rodano’s in Wilkes-Barre. Amanda Hrycyna | For Dallas Post