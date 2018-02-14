Ross Elementary students have an electrifying presentation with Benjamin Franklin

ROSS TWP. — Many books state Benjamin Franklin discovered electricity; however, according to Brian Patrick Mulligan, a reenactor of the historical figure, that’s false.

Mulligan, with Mobile Ed Productions, has portrayed Franklin for 28 years and, through his research, learned that Franklin did not discover electricity — the ancient Greeks found rubbing fur on amber created static electricity.

The fact was one of many Mulligan revealed to students, who ranged from kindergarten to sixth-grade, during an hour-long program Wednesday at Ross Elementary School in Sweet Valley.

Franklin entered the gym writing with a quill on a piece of paper. He was very focused on his writing and used a pretend inkwell, which was the top of a kindergartener’s head.

Every time he dipped his quill, laughter erupted from the audience.

The children’s response stopped Franklin’s train of thought, and he acted shocked to see all the young faces.

“Oh my! This is not my house. Where am I?” he asked.

The students yelled back, “Ross Elementary.”

“Huzzah!” he said, explaining the word “huzzah” was an exclamation popular in his day.

Then he introduced himself as Benjamin Franklin and said he was writing his memoirs for an autobiography.

“I am working on three chapters — my early years, printing and my adventures in inventing and science,” he said, noting the children could help him.

“I was born in 1706,” he said. “I was one of 17 children, and I was the youngest boy out of 10 boys.”

Then, he asked for a volunteer who was the youngest in his family. Fifth-grader Aaron Stroud was picked to portray young Benjamin Franklin.

“I only had two years of school,” Franklin said. “I excelled in reading and writing. I read a book a day. But I was terrible at math.”

Franklin’s father Josiah told his son that school was expensive and if he could not succeed in all of his subjects, then he must go to work.

Franklin’s first job was dipping candles at his father’s candle and soap company.

“I found the fumes offensive,” Franklin said, noting his father noticed. Stroud pretended to dip candles and not like the smell. “I was sent to work at my brother James’ print shop.”

Stroud pretended to sweep the floor and deliver the New England Courant, the paper Franklin’s brother published.

“Sometimes James beat me, which was common then but not OK today,” Franklin said.

He tried to quit, but James had him under contract to work for him until he was 21 years old.

Franklin ran away.

“No one in Boston would hire me because James badmouthed me all over Boston,” Franklin said.

He sailed to Philadelphia where he found work as an assistant to a printer.

“After two years, I savd up enough money to open my own printing business,” Franklin said.

Franklin’s publication known as the Pennsylvania Gazette became the most popular paper in Philadelphia, he said.

“I also published Poor Richard’s Almanac every winter,” Franklin said. “It contained a calendar, weather and crop predictions and sayings.”

Franklin’s sayings became as popular as today’s commercial jingles, he said. Some of those more popular sayings are, “Early to bed, early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise” and “We are all born ignorant but one must work had to remain stupid.”

At age 42, Franklin retired and pursued his love of science and invention.

Some of his popular inventions include bifocals, swimming fins, which were wooden paddles on his hands, and a library chair that converted into a step ladder to reach books on high shelves.

The students knew of Franklin’s kite-flying experiment.

“In my time, lightning was considered a bad omen,” Franklin said. “I noticed the lightning in the sky behaved like the electricity in my lab.”

To recreate Franklin’s experiment, kindergarten teacher Jenn Paczewski held a kite and made wind sounds while third-grader Sean Bednarek held the string.

Franklin knew the electricity in his lab was attracted to metal so he put a metal tip on the kite and tied a metal key to the string.

“It was 1752 in June, on a dark and stormy day when the lightning hit the metal tip of the kite and ran down the string and charged the key,” Franklin said. “Everybody talks about that kite.”

The experiment proved electricity could be directed to or from an object. Franklin used this knowledge to develop the lightning rod, which was connected to a wire to a rod in the ground.

The discovery prevented “thousands of homes, thousands of churches and thousands of barns from catching fire from lightning,” he said.

By 1777, lightning rods were “all around the world,” he said.

Brian Mulligan, impersonates Dr. Benjamin Franklin at a full assembly of Ross Elementary School in Sweet Valley. Here, he shows swimming paddles he constructed made from wood.

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com