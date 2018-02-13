Dallas School Board advances $18.5M elementary school plan

DALLAS TWP. — The Dallas School Board on Monday approved plans to move forward with the construction process of a new elementary school building.

The approved resolution, known as Plancon Part F, allows Alloy 5, a Lehigh Valley-based architecture firm handling the project, to submit construction drawings to the state Department of Education for approval so the district can be reimbursed for the project. The move also permits bids to be advertised for the project, starting Feb. 14.

Bids are due March 13. Once a contractor is selected, construction is expected to begin April 24, according to Randy Galiotto, an architect with Alloy 5.

The new building will be known as the Dallas Intermediate School, and will replace the aging Dallas Elementary School.

Construction will take place next to Wycallis Elementary School at the corner of Conyngham Avenue and Hildebrandt Road. The building will be designated for third, fourth and fifth grades.

The proposed 57,371-square-foot school includes a gymnasium, lobby, cafeteria, music and art rooms, a media center (library) and eight third-grade classrooms on the first floor, according to building plans presented by the district’s architecture firm Alloy 5 in July.

Galiotto presented floor plans for the different classrooms, the music/band room and the gymnasium to the board.

“I said it all along. We really designed this building to be extremely efficient,” he said. “There’s not a wasted brick or block in this building.”

The building is estimated to cost $18.5 million, according to Alloy 5’s July plan, and will be funded by a bond agreement with PNC Bank.

Alloy 5 and the school board are waiting for final approval from the Dallas Township Planning Commission. The project will be discussed at the commission’s meeting Tuesday.

The demolition of Dallas Elementary School and construction of the new building are expected to be completed by Aug. 15, 2019.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1__Dallas-School-.jpg File photo