Dallas Twp. supervisors to decide on plan to buy child-care headquarters

DALLAS TWP. — The fate of the proposed new Dallas Township municipal building hinges on a special meeting set for Monday.

Supervisors will compare the cost of purchasing the 8,136-square-foot former Hildebrandt Learning Center on Lt. Michael Cleary Drive — plus the renovation needed to accommodate the police department — versus the expense of adding onto the existing 4,182-square-foot municipal building on Route 309.

“The costs are fairly close,” Dallas Township Supervisor William Grant said Friday. “(Township) Attorney (Thomas) Brennan suggested not to discuss the numbers until Monday night’s meeting.”

The public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the municipal building at 2919 Route 309 in Dallas.

Supervisors Frank Wagner, Robert Wagner and Grant will share a cost comparison on both options and make a final decision.

“We need to put this to rest,” Frank Wagner said. “We have had input on this for two years.”

Last year, township supervisors, which included Frank Wagner, Elizabeth Martin and Grant, approved a motion, by a vote of 2-0, to purchase the building at 105 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive in Dallas Borough.

At the time, Grant abstained from voting, citing he previously was a member of Hildebrandt Leasing LLC.

The approval gave the township the green light to seek financial backing as well as start the property annexation process.

Supervisors made a $1.3 million offer on the 1.5-acre property, which would be funded by a $1 million USDA loan with a fixed rate of 3.75 percent over 35 years along with township funds to cover the building’s price tag.

“I can’t see strapping the people to pay back that kind of money,” Wagner said. “In my 50 years of being here — the township never borrowed money.”

Supervisors intended to relocate administration offices and the police department to the larger facility. A plan was in place to rent second-floor office space to state Rep. Karen Boback.

Under that scenario, the existing municipal building would be used for the township road department.

In August, supervisors held an open house at the former child care headquarters to share their vision with the public. Attendees were given a 14-page packet containing information about the building’s square footage, floor layout, renovation costs and more.

The former Hildebrandt Learning Center corporate office would offer the township three floors.

The second floor is in move-in condition. The main floor could provide office space for administrative staff, the zoning officer and tax collector plus a meeting room.

The lower level is unfinished space that can accommodate the police station, holding cells and lockers.

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com

Dallas Township Special Meeting Time: 6 p.m. Date: Monday, Feb. 12 Place: Dallas Township municipal building, 2919 Route 309, Dallas