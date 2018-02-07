There are a lot of events happening in the Back Mountain

Breakfast Buffet

DALLAS TWP. — The Kunkle Fire Company will host their monthly Breakfast Buffet from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Kunkle Social Hall, 815 Kunkle Rd.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. For more information on this and other events, please check our web site at Kunklefire.com, like us on Facebook at Kunkle Fire Company, Inc. or call 570-675-3334.

Crime Watch meeting set

SWEET VALLEY — The Sweet Valley Neighborhood Crime Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 in the multi-purpose building at the Sweet Valley Church of Christ, 5439 Main Road. For more information, call 570-477-3839 or email sweetvalleycrimewatch@gmail.com.

The SVN Crime Watch is seeking Sweet Valley area residents and businesses interested in receiving its email newsletters.

Ash Wednesday services scheduled

DALLAS — Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, 420 Main St., will offer services with imposition of ashes at noon and 6 p.m. Ash Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The noon service will begin a few minutes after noon to accommodate those attending during their lunch break. This service will be lead by our Deacon, The Revered Christine Sutton and will be approximately 30 minutes long.

The evening service will be celebrated by The Reverend Joseph Rafferty, Rector and will be a traditional service of Eucharist with Imposition of Ashes.

Chowder sales Fridays during Lent

DALLAS — Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, 420 Main St., is offering Chef John Hudak’s Clam Chowder every Friday during the Season of Lent. The offering of New England and Manhattan Clam Chowder switches weekly.

Orders must be placed with the church by noon on Wednesday of each week. For more information about the soup sale and to place an order, visit www.princeofpeacedallaspa.org or contact the church office at 570-675-1723.