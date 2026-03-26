Luzerne County is seeking applicants for the Correctional Services Division Head position vacated by James Wilbur’s resignation this week, according to an online posting.

The position is advertised at $96,270 to $101,270 annually, and applications are due April 7, said the posting on the human resources career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org.

Wilbur had received $101,270 in the division head position he held since February 2023. That compensation is now being paid to the Acting Correctional Services Division Head, Stanley Fiedorczyk.

Under the county’s home rule charter, County Council confirmation is required for the county manager’s nominees to be hired for division head positions.

The county prison system houses an average of 550 inmates and has been the county’s top departmental expense for many years. Budgeted at a total of $33 million in 2026, the correctional system includes the prison on Water Street and the nearby minimum offenders building on Reichard Street, both in Wilkes-Barre.

The correctional division head also must oversee county juvenile detention and the contracted day reporting center, the job posting said.

Minimum qualifications include the education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree program with major coursework in a criminal justice, social services, public administration, or closely related field, it said.

The county is also seeking five to seven years of experience in institutional management, criminal justice work, or public administration. That should include four years of work in the corrections field — three years in a supervisory position, it said.

As usual, the posting states the county will consider any equivalent combination of acceptable training and experience that has provided the stated knowledge, skills, and abilities.