Due to intense backlash over a video he posted, NEPA Republicans founder Theodore “T.J.” Fitzgerald cancelled a Feb. 22 “United We Stand” event he had scheduled in Wilkes-Barre Township and is removing himself and his group from the political scene temporarily — and possibly permanently.

His video addressed the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny singing in Spanish.

“F— the bunny,” Fitzgerald said in the video. “I love America, and f— every f—in’ body that speaks Spanish.”

Fitzgerald has been a thorn to the Republican Party of Luzerne County for years, and county Republican Chairwoman LeeAnn McDermott said numerous county Republicans — including some of Fitzgerald’s supporters — reached out to her expressing outrage over his video.

McDermott posted this statement on Monday on the county party’s Facebook page:

“The Republican Party of Luzerne County is aware of a video recently posted by the head of a group that routinely attempts to present itself as the official Republican Party.

Let me be clear: this group is not affiliated with, recognized by, or authorized to speak on behalf of the Republican Party of Luzerne County.

The individual who posted this video does not reflect our values, our mission, or the conduct we expect from Republicans who claim to represent our party. His repeated pattern of belligerent, reckless, and self-sabotaging behavior has done nothing but undermine Republican candidates, volunteers, and voters in Luzerne County.

The Republican Party of Luzerne County remains focused on winning elections, promoting conservative values, and conducting ourselves with professionalism and integrity. We stand firmly against racism and this type of divisive rhetoric.

Republicans deserve better, and we intend to deliver it.”

Fitzgerald said he posted the video on his personal Facebook page out of anger while attending a Super Bowl party and deleted the post about an hour later.

He has publicly apologized and said he is backing away from promoting candidates because he doesn’t want any “good elected officials to be hurt by my stupid 15-second rant, which came out the wrong way.”

“I need to breathe, and I don’t know what I’m doing with the group,” Fitzgerald said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.