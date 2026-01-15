Luzerne County Councilman John Lombardo, at the rear right, makes a point during Tuesday’s meeting. Also seated, from left, are Councilwoman Denise Williams, Vice Chairwoman Brittany Stephenson, Chairman Jimmy Sabatino, Councilman Harry Haas, and Councilwoman Joanna Bryn Smith.

Luzerne County Council members presented differing views this week on creating a new county division to oversee economic development.

Their Tuesday work session discussion came after seven of the 11 County Council members agreed to introduce an ordinance required to create the Infrastructure, Community, and Economic Development Division. A future public hearing and majority council passage would be necessary at a subsequent meeting for the division creation to take effect.

This would be the first new division added since the January 2012 implementation of the county’s home rule structure, which created eight divisions.

Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino said Wednesday the division creation will be scheduled for further discussion at the next work session on Jan. 27 because he wants to ensure all questions are publicly answered before the matter proceeds to a vote.

In addition to Sabatino, the following Council members voted in support of the ordinance introduction: Chris Belles, Steve Coslett, Patty Krushnowski, John Lombardo, Vice Chairwoman Brittany Stephenson, and Denise Williams.

The four in opposition: Joanna Bryn Smith, Harry Haas, LeeAnn McDermott, and Dawn Simmons.

Haas said he is confident most residents do not want a new division because it would “grow government.”

He also argued that the specified new division responsibilities “are already being done” by departments that would be assigned to the division or by municipalities and other outside officials. Haas cited an example of assistance with projects that enhance regionalization of services, saying the county did not have to “send an emissary” to prompt formation of the new West Side Regional Police Department covering Larksville and Edwardsville boroughs.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo told council members she will prepare a detailed analysis in writing, but said the goal is for the division to work with County Council “to recruit the right development for Luzerne County.”

“We are at a crossroads in Luzerne County. We’re in a situation where there’s a lot of change that’s happening. Some of the change is good. Some of the change is bad. But we really have to get a handle on this,” Crocamo said.

Crocamo said Pittston is a model for the new county division because the city — which she described as a “star” and “gem” of the county — has been transformed through the city’s comprehensive economic development and planning program. She said she does not want to keep the county “in the dark ages.”

McDermott said everyone wants “great economic growth,” but she believes the creation of a division should be part of a strategic plan and timed to coincide with the county’s full repayment of all outstanding debt in 2030. She voiced a preference to focus on compensation issues in existing county departments with recruitment and retention challenges before adding a new division.

Crocamo said the Pennsylvania Economy League is nearing completion of the first phase of a strategic plan that she expects will include discussion about centralizing the county’s focus on economic development.

Bryn Smith said more cost analysis and planning are warranted to create a division so the decision is not “rushed.” She also saw merit in waiting until the county is out of debt.

Belles said he liked the division concept overview that Crocamo presented to him and welcomes additional analysis.

Williams said she strongly supports the division because she believes a concentrated county focus on quality economic development is proactive and “visionary.”

Stephenson also expressed support for the division because it is a “pivotal time,” and she wants the county “to start being intentional about bringing in new economic development.” She requested an organizational chart for council to assess how the division will function.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.