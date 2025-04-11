During a Thursday meeting about the vacant White Haven Center, state Rep. Jamie Walsh, R-Ross Township, left, reviews paperwork from Valor Clinic Foundation founder Mark Baylis, right, who wants to acquire the Foster Township property to provide veteran assistance programs.

Mark Baylis, founder of the nonprofit Valor Clinic Foundation, left, discusses his proposal to provide veteran assistance programs at the vacant White Haven Center with Catherine Califano, deputy secretary for business operations at the Pennsylvania Department of General Services, center, and Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo.

More than 100 residents attended a Thursday night session to discuss their hopes for the state-owned White Haven Center, which has been vacant since 2023.

More than 100 residents attended a Thursday night session to discuss their hopes for the vacant, state-owned White Haven Center — an event that drew a nonprofit interested in occupying the site to provide affordable housing, vocational training and other services for veterans.

State Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville, and state Rep. Jamie Walsh, R-Ross Township, hosted the session at St. Patrick’s Church Hall in White Haven to seek public input and provide a status report on the former residential care facility for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, which has been vacant since 2023.

Located at 827 Oley Valley Road off Route 437 near the Interstate 80 White Haven exit, the property includes more than 23 buildings collectively totaling 250,000 square feet on approximately 177 acres just over the borough line in Foster Township.

The state bought the property in 1956. At one point, the facility housed 1,800 patients and employed approximately 800.

Argall and Walsh asked attendees to share ideas on how the complex could be redeveloped to support community needs.

The priorities they wrote, which were attached to display boards and submitted on forms, included affordable housing, jobs, medical centers, trade schools and returning the site to green space for recreation.

Several notes expressed support for the nonprofit Valor Clinic Foundation’s concept for veteran housing and training in broadband installation. It also would include a residence for veterans who have completed substance use treatment so they can transition to their next stage in recovery, said Valor founder Mark Baylis.

Baylis said government assistance would be needed to implement the project, but he is confident the facility would be self-sustaining once it is operational. He told the group he envisions 100 low-income apartments for financially struggling veterans from Northeastern Pennsylvania, stressing these tenants would help White Haven area businesses.

Catherine Califano, Deputy Secretary for Business Operations at the Pennsylvania Department of General Services, briefed the group on procedures for such surplus properties no longer needed by any state government agencies.

The state must continue to maintain surplus properties to prevent further deterioration until ownership is transferred, which she said costs approximately $4 million annually for the White Haven Center. That cost largely prompted Argall and Walsh to push for a resolution.

After checking twice, Califano said her department verified no other state agencies need or want the property, which opens the door to proceed with marketing the site. The county Redevelopment Authority also said it is not interested in assuming ownership, which was another allowable option.

That leaves three options allowed under state law, which would all require authorization from state legislators, according to Califano’s presentation:

• Accepting bids based on the appraised value of the property.

• Seeking proposals that are screened and ranked by a review committee, which provides flexibility to specify allowable uses for the site while striving to receive a minimum price based on fair market value.

• Conveying the property to a specific entity.

Califano said a title search report and environmental review were already completed, and surveying is underway — all necessary steps to prepare for marketing.

The property is zoned for special-purpose institutional use and has its own on-site sewage, water and central plant heating systems because these types of facilities were designed to be standalone, she said.

A similar surplus property divestment process will also unfold for the vacant State Correctional Institution at Retreat in Newport Township, which closed in June 2021, Califano said.

Argall said realistic solutions are needed for the site. Acknowledging he is often impatient, Argall said the procedures to unload state property were intended to prevent sweetheart deals.

He promised to encourage Califano’s department to follow the law “as soon as possible” and seek swift legislative action when a path is selected. Everyone agrees the center buildings that were “once the pride of this community” should not remain empty and cost taxpayers a lot of money, he said.

Argall also said there may be multiple uses carved out at the site because it is so large.

Kyle C. Kopko, executive director of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, said his organization will be compiling a report on citizen feedback from Thursday’s meeting for the legislators and public.

Walsh told the citizens he looks forward to reviewing their comments and referenced the cost of maintaining the unused property.

“This is where the urgency comes in to figure something out,” Walsh said.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo, who attended Thursday’s session, said the legislators’ work to engage residents was “truly commendable.” She also thanked Califano for participating.

“Her willingness to listen to the residents and understand their desires for our community has been invaluable and reflects a dedication to serving our community’s needs,” Crocamo said. “Luzerne County looks forward to collaborating on the future of White Haven.”

