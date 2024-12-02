Luzerne County’s Election Board will meet Monday to complete the last step necessary to close out the Nov. 5 general election.

The board will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre for a final certification vote.

It was unable to certify all results last week because a small number of later-processed provisional ballots had to be added. These additions stemmed from completed court challenges and ballots that were placed in the wrong bags at two polling places, causing them to be discovered later.

Instructions to attend Monday’s final certification remotely are posted under council’s authorities/boards/commissions online meeting link at luzernecounty.org.

Tree lighting

A public ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Monday to officially light the holiday tree in the courthouse rotunda.

After opening remarks from county Manager Romilda Crocamo, there will be performances by The County Controller Four and the Wyoming Valley West Middle School Spartan Singers.

Study Commission

The county’s Government Study Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 5) in the courthouse.

The seven-citizen panel is reviewing the existing home rule charter and will recommend possible changes.

County voters would have to approve the commission’s revised charter for it to take effect, and that referendum won’t appear on the ballot until the November 2025 general election or possibly the 2026 primary election.

Thursday agenda topics will include the manner in which council members are selected, commission members have said.

Council members are currently elected at-large countywide. Commission members have discussed keeping at-large seats, switching to elections by regional districts or a combination of both districts and at-large.

Instructions to attend remotely are posted under council’s online public meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

Deputy warden

The county prison is seeking a deputy warden, according to an online posting.

County Correctional Services Division Head James Wilbur said the second-in-command position is open because Jack Robshaw is retiring.

Robshaw was promoted to deputy warden in February 2022, filling a position that had been vacated when Sam Hyder resigned in November 2021 after nearly five years in the position. Robshaw also had served as temporary acting correctional services division head before Wilbur’s appointment.

The position is advertised at $69,000 annually, and applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, said the posting under the human resources department career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org.

Division head opening

The vacant county human services division head position also has been advertised at a salary range of $98,000 to $103,797.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 9.

Lynn Hill resigned from the position in October.

One of eight top division head posts, the human services overseer manages the following county departments: Children, Youth and Families; Mental Health and Developmental Services; Drug and Alcohol; Area Agency on Aging; and Veteran Affairs.

Hill held the position since February 2017 and received $103,797 annually.

County grant writer Michele Sparich has been serving as acting human services division head.

Newport Township

County council unanimously voted last week to allow the county Treasurer’s Office to continue collecting Newport Township county and municipal real estate taxes.

The township first obtained county approval to collect its taxes in 2015 following a vacancy in the elected collector post and has asked the county to renew the agreement annually since then.

The county receives $2.60 per bill, the resolution said.

County Budget/Finance Division Head Mary Roselle had told council the agreement generates revenue for the county because it receives approximately $6,000 annually collecting payments on 1,800 bills.

The county also typically receives $1,300 from fees providing certified copies of paperwork, she had said.

Manager forum

Crocamo will hold the manager’s yearly forum required by the home rule charter at 5 p.m. Dec. 16 in the county courthouse.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.