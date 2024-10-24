Luzerne County’s election bureau has 1,200 Nov. 5 general election voter registration applications and 5,300 mail ballot requests to process, according to a status report county Manager Romilda Crocamo released shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.

The bureau is projecting the remaining 1,200 registrations will be processed by the end of the day, Crocamo said. Monday was the registration deadline.

Its target to catch up on mail ballot applications is this weekend, with the caveat that additional requests for mail ballots will continue arriving until Tuesday’s state deadline, she said.

At Wednesday evening’s election board meeting, Crocamo said there were approximately 2,500 remaining voter registration applications, which means 1,300 were processed by a team of workers by the 4 p.m. Thursday release.

Crocamo said the registration requests awaiting review and approval are both paper and online applications and include new voter registrations and requests for political party and address changes.

She also said some of the requests are duplicates because the voters already are registered but did not opt out of the state’s automatic registration when they renewed their driver’s licenses.

While the number of outstanding mail ballot applications had been unclear during Wednesday’s meeting, Crocamo said later that evening the bureau had processed all mail ballot requests submitted through Monday.

Crocamo said her understanding is that the 5,300 mail ballot requests still awaiting processing came in this week.

As of Wednesday night, the county had issued 51,000 ballots and received 17,000 completed ballots back from voters.

Crocamo said all statutory deadlines will be met.

There’s an urgency to this situation because there must be enough time for voters to receive their mail ballots, complete them and get them physically in the election bureau by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5. Postmarks don’t count in meeting the deadline.

