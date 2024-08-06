Luzerne County has compiled an annual “recovery plan performance report” required as part of its receipt of $112.89 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The U.S. Treasury mandates performance reports by July 31 to comprehensively inform both the federal agency and public on how the funds are being used.

Posted on the main page at luzernecounty.org, the county’s 33-page report said the earmark has been “a crucial lifeline to empower jurisdictions to respond to the needs of their communities that the COVID-19 pandemic has directly and indirectly exacerbated.”

The county ended up awarding funding for 145 projects, the report said. It listed the percentages awarded by organization type:

• Local municipalities, 29.48%

• Nonprofits, 23.36%

• County government, 23.03%

• Municipal authorities, 15.54%

• Wyoming Valley Airport, 5.41%

• Small businesses, 1.82%

• Blight-reducing land banks, 1.35%

Entities receiving awards must electronically complete performance reporting surveys implemented by the county a year ago to track goals and measure results, the report said.

These surveys includes descriptions of project accomplishments, testimonials and data.

A sampling of survey responses is included in the new county report.

The first example was Amy Bezek Photography LLC, a small business that received $200,000 toward inflation-related infrastructure costs to relocate from owner Amy Bezek’s residence to a former autobody property on Wyoming Avenue in Forty Fort.

Bezek has said she was unable to operate her business and receive income for more than a year during the pandemic due to COVID-19 restrictions.

According to Bezek’s update appearing in the new county report:

At the November 2023 grand opening for the business, Bezek received positive feedback about the renovated appearance of the formerly blighted structure.

A fundraiser with Santa photographs was held there to benefit the nonprofit Dinners for Kids, and more events are planned to generate funds for local nonprofits.

Bezek, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021, also is taking free photographs of those battling cancer for a documentary on the subject and said the new business is ADA-compliant, allowing those with disabilities to participate in the cancer photography sessions.

“Many locals have been stopping in the new studio smiling and complimenting the space. The entire neighborhood is happy with this project!” it said.

Nonprofits

The county report also highlighted survey submissions from five nonprofits, including Fork Over Love, which received $500,000 to distribute local independent restaurant meals to those in need.

With this funding, the nonprofit delivered 44,763 nutritious, chef-made dinners at 240 events manned by volunteers, the report said. It noted $425,000 went to restaurants — 34% women-owned and 18% minority owned.

Candy’s Place Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA received $115,900 to continue providing support services to cancer patients and add programs for veterans with cancer and the parents of children with cancer.

It noted Candy’s Place, like many nonprofits, experienced difficulties fundraising during the pandemic.

The Edwardsville Hometown Committee said the replacement of playground equipment and other revitalization of Veterans Park funded with the county’s $50,000 award improves the quality of life for youth in the borough and surrounding communities, it said.

The Food Dignity Project, which received $500,000, makes locally grown fruits and vegetables available to nonprofits that assist those in need. The report includes testimonials from farmers and nonprofits praising the program and its benefits to public health and agricultural businesses.

Dress for Success also was featured in the county report. It received $147,150 toward its work to help struggling women become economically self-sufficient. It supplies support services and skill workshops and workforce clothing and accessories. The nonprofit is in the final stages of expanding to the county’s southern half with a Hazleton branch, it said.

