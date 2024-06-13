Donald James, principal of Lehman-Jackson Elementary School, announced the sixth grade honor roll for the fourth marking period of the 2023-2024 school year:

Tyler Bender

Isabella Blazes

Lyland Brandenburg

Lilly Brewington

Courtney Brittain

Melina Cabrera

Justin Chervenitski

Jazlyn Compres

Ilse Deiter

Wyatt Engel

Samuel Greblunas

Toby Hanson

Emily Josuweit

Henry Kovach

Jasmyne Kreidler

Iva Kukosky

Meyer Mattie

Emmersyn Morris

Brody Moses

Makenzie O’Kane

Mitchell Ronczka

Macie Sell

Liam Shovlin

Arabella Simms

Benjamin Sulitka

McKenzie Yarnell