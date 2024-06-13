Donald James, principal of Lehman-Jackson Elementary School, announced the sixth grade honor roll for the fourth marking period of the 2023-2024 school year:
Tyler Bender
Isabella Blazes
Lyland Brandenburg
Lilly Brewington
Courtney Brittain
Melina Cabrera
Justin Chervenitski
Jazlyn Compres
Ilse Deiter
Wyatt Engel
Samuel Greblunas
Toby Hanson
Emily Josuweit
Henry Kovach
Jasmyne Kreidler
Iva Kukosky
Meyer Mattie
Emmersyn Morris
Brody Moses
Makenzie O’Kane
Mitchell Ronczka
Macie Sell
Liam Shovlin
Arabella Simms
Benjamin Sulitka
McKenzie Yarnell