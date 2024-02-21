Last week’s fire at the B’nai B’rith Senior Apartments on East Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre has been ruled accidental and was caused by a “careless smoking incident,” city Fire Chief Jay Delaney said in a release Wednesday.

Dozens of occupants of the senior living complex were temporarily forced out of their apartments due to the blaze last Thursday.

Nineteen people were sent to the hospital, including one last listed in critical condition. No updates were available on the status of that patient.

A shelter had been set up for the residents at GAR Middle School in Wilkes-Barre with help from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross and the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department.