Fourteen new Luzerne County government workers were hired in November, while 15 left employment, according to the newly released monthly personnel report.

The workers hired, along with their positions and hourly compensation: Roberth Andrade, John Galabinski and Walter Jackson, building/grounds custodial workers, $13.24; James W. Barr, part-time assistant public defender, $45.49; Caitlin Beamer, human resources business partner, $26.67; Ashley Caccese, Children and Youth caseworker 1, $20.30; Brandie Colianni, 911 telecommunicator, $18.15; Erika Luton, prothonotary clerk, $15.85; Angela Maschuck, Children and Youth caseworker supervisor, $23.33; Douglas Mazonkey, deputy sheriff, $15.81; Erik Pries, road/bridge equipment operator, $19.23; Christina Salus, Mental Health/Developmental Services fiscal technician, $17.70; Shannon Lynn Sebolka, Children and Youth social services aide, $16.66; and Elisabeth Spencer, public defender clerk/stenographer, $15.85.

Departures

Ten workers resigned last month, the report said: Christopher Chapman, planning/zoning transportation planner; Andrew Davidson, Colby Harrison and James Smith, deputy sheriffs; Dylan Kelly, Children and Youth caseworker 1; Marie Kreischer, Children and Youth social services aide; Stephanie Kutteroff, 911 telecommunicator; Sabryna Ryan, prison corrections officer; Wilhelmina Townes-Dennis, Children and Youth caseworker 2; and Jennifer Truchon, 911 PSAP supervisor.

Five terminations were listed on the report: Lisa Cope, controller’s office internal auditor; Thomas Czyzycki, prison corrections officer; Brittany Edgington, public defender clerk/stenographer; Kyle Mann, deputy sheriff; and Stephen Morrissey, prison lieutenant.

Transfers

Seven employees changed positions through the internal merit hiring process, the report said.

These workers, their new positions and hourly compensation: James Elliott, assistant public defender, $47.93; Phaedra Joseph, Children and Youth caseworker supervisor, $24.91; Maria Linso, Aging Agency senior center operator, $17.75; Steven McCafferty, prison corporal, $33.23; Stephen McGough, Children and Youth social service aide, $20.68; Mary Roselle, budget/finance division head, $58.97; and Adam Wiernusz, human services program director, $42.02.

Board appointments

County council filled several vacant board seats last week: Children and Youth Advisory Board, Corey Brenner and Corey Moore; Wyoming Valley Airport Advisory Board, Shawn Stanford; Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Drug and Alcohol Executive Commission, Cara Devine and Joseph Strubeck; and Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Mental Health and Developmental Services Program Advisory Board, Christopher Fragassi.

Special meeting

Council will hold a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to consider a requested federal American Rescue Plan funding increase for a West Hazleton bridge project.

Council already had earmarked $850,000 in American Rescue funds toward rehabilitation of the Jaycee Drive Bridge over Black Creek.

West Hazleton had asked council to provide an additional $675,000 because it was determined during initial excavation that the south bridge abutment cannot be saved due to reinforcing bars that are “totally corroded,” the agenda said. The borough indicated it did not have additional funds to proceed with the project.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation subsequently said it would provide an additional $250,000 in discretionary funding toward the increased bridge costs if the county earmarks the remaining $425,000, officials said.

Closure of the bridge due to deterioration has forced detours through a residential neighborhood and limited access to 50 businesses employing 2,500, creating concerns if there is a fire or chemical spill, borough officials have said.

Tuesday’s special meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions for remote attendance will be posted under council’s online meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

